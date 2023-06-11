Hamilton and Shakira in 'LOVE TRIANGLE' as Alonso jealousy claims addressed while Valentino Rossi WINS at Le Mans - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Sunday 11 June 2023 23:42

Lewis Hamilton may have to fend off Tom Cruise's advances if he wants to date Shakira, after reports emerged that the Mission Impossible star was romantically involved with the singer before her seemingly new relationship with the Formula 1 driver.

Sainz refutes Alonso JEALOUSY claims

Carlos Sainz has insisted he is not jealous of Fernando Alonso despite the two-time world champion's resurgence in popularity and success.

Moto GP legend Valentino Rossi WINS at Le Mans

Valentino Rossi enjoyed a terrific weekend at Le Mans, as he stood on the top step of the podium after winning his class in the Road To Le Mans race on Friday.

Verstappen URGED to ditch Red Bull for BIG F1 rival to get on Hamilton's level

Max Verstappen has been urged to leave Red Bull and join Ferrari in order to prove that he can win a world championship in a "substandard car", something that Lewis Hamilton has managed to do.

Norris reveals Hamilton triumph is his biggest REGRET in F1

Lando Norris has revealed that his heartbreak at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix was "one of the hardest things to get over", after Lewis Hamilton went on to claim victory.

Sainz comes clean after being MOCKED by Hamilton

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he exchanged his own Ferrari cap for the chilli-inspired bucket hat he wore at the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend - which led to him being teased by Lewis Hamilton.

