Norris reveals Hamilton triumph is his biggest REGRET in F1

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 11 June 2023 14:57

Lando Norris has revealed that his heartbreak at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix was "one of the hardest things to get over", after Lewis Hamilton went on to claim victory.

The McLaren driver came the closest he has ever come to winning a grand prix nearly two years ago in Sochi.

Heading for what looked to be a nailed-on race win, the heavens opened and Norris got caught out as he stayed on the slick tyre one lap too many.

The Briton would skid off the track and watch helplessly as Hamilton sailed past him for the race win, as Norris eventually finished in seventh.

And when asked about how he overcomes setbacks, Norris referred to that race in Sochi as an example.

“It depends a little bit on the reason for the result,” he told the Sky Sports F1 podcast. “If it’s definitely through my own doing, [it will take] a lot longer to get over.

Lando Norris has opened up on just how hard it was to get over the disappointment of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix

“If it’s my mistake, whether I crash or I spin or get a penalty, if it’s 100 per cent down to me, even say 50 per cent down to me, it’s a lot worse than if it’s just because we don’t have the pace in the car, things like that. So it depends a lot on the situation we’re in.

“Sochi ’21 was probably the one of the hardest things to get over. Not simply because of what happened but also what was almost achieved.

“So it depends on the situation of how things happen but I’m a lot better now than what I was. I used to struggle probably a lot more back in ’19, back in ’20.

“Now I guess I just look at it in a constructive way of learning what went wrong? How can you fix it? How can you be better at whatever the problem was? And just try and move on from that.”

