Mercedes release footage of Hamilton conversation with Red Bull SUPERSTAR

Mercedes have released footage of the conversation between Lewis Hamilton and Neymar ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, as the pair joked and laughed with one another prior to the team's double podium.

Hamilton and George Russell charged through the field to record a season-best result for the Silver Arrows in Barcelona.

A star-studded paddock witnessed the Mercedes triumph, including Red Bull sponsored athlete Neymar.

Having partied with the Hamilton's F1 rival Max Verstappen and the rest of the Red Bull team at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Paris Saint-Germain footballer was seen in the Mercedes garage the following weekend.

And the team have now released footage of a playful conversation between the pair in a recent social media clip.

Neymar and Hamilton are seen laughing and joking as the Brazilian struggles to get into car, as he simply cannot hide his excitement over being in an F1 car for the firs time.

The former Barcelona FC winger was clearly a good omen for the team ahead of their season-best result.

The attention now turns to next weekend's race in Montreal, where Mercedes will be hoping that if they can somehow close the gap to Verstappen who currently looks unbeatable in the RB19.

