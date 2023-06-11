Dan McCarthy

Sunday 11 June 2023 15:57

Carlos Sainz has insisted he is not jealous of Fernando Alonso despite the two-time world champion's resurgence in popularity and success.

Last season, Sainz continued to establish himself as the number one Spanish driver in F1 and took his first-ever win at the British Grand Prix.

Alonso has had a late-career renaissance however with his switch from Alpine to Aston Martin proving to be an absolute masterstroke.

The 2005 and 2006 world champion has finished on the podium in five of the seven races so far in 2023 and looks like a man reborn with fans lauding his pace at the age of 41.

Sainz though says he does not feel any bitterness towards his compatriot's success, telling the Cadena Ser program El Larguero: "I see it and I understand it perfectly.

"It is natural. He has been a two-time world champion. So it's not something that bothers or worries me."

READ MORE: Sainz makes ANGRY Canadian GP prediction amid Ferrari troubles

Sainz pleased for Alonso

Aston Martin appear to have broken the stranglehold of the "big three" teams this year and are currently second in the constructors' championship, only trailing the dominant Red Bull.

Alonso has given the team a huge lift and his experience combined with their impressive pace stemming from pre-season testing has been one of the more popular aspects of the 2023 season.

His best result was second in Monaco behind championship leader Max Verstappen, while Sainz and Ferrari have struggled for consistency.

Alonso shone in Monaco

The Scuderia have only managed one podium combined this season with Charles Leclerc taking third in Azerbaijan.

Despite his lack of results this season, Sainz is not worrying about Alonso's rise and says it is nice to see him do well.

"The only thing I want to emphasise is that I am in Formula 1 for myself, but also for Spain, to give my country podiums and victories," he added. "But for Fernando, after so many years in Formula 1, seeing that people have re-engaged has to be very nice.

"I think he is enjoying it."

READ MORE: Jean Todt: Ferrari great and partner of Michelle Yeoh