Sainz makes ANGRY Canadian GP prediction amid Ferrari troubles

Saturday 10 June 2023 10:57 - Updated: 11:40

Carlos Sainz has claimed that he is targeting a podium at the Canadian Grand Prix following a disappointing weekend on home turf last time around.

The 28-year-old qualified for his home grand prix on the front row of the grid and held his position off the start, but the Spaniard's pace quickly faded during the opening stint.

Sainz eventually drifted back to P5, behind both Mercedes drivers and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, claiming ten points for the Ferrari team.

Matters were even more miserable for Sainz's Ferrari team-mate, Charles Leclerc, who finished outside of the points following a Q1 exit on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the team's struggles in Spain, Sainz is confident that Ferrari will come back fighting when the cars hit the track in Montreal.

Sainz's podium aspirations

Speaking in a broadcast interview with El Laeguero, Sainz explained: "Before the race I was relatively confident. But I felt it would be difficult for us to stay on the podium.

“We finished fifth in a difficult weekend. We are driving at a very high level, but the car...

Carlos Sainz could only manage a P5 finish at the Spanish Grand Prix

“I think Barcelona is the worst circuit for Ferrari. It makes me angry that the home grand prix is ​​like this for our car.

“Canada is the opposite, I'll go there for the podium."

