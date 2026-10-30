Fernando Alonso warns F1 rivals their careers are at risk after brutal criticism

Fernando Alonso has warned F1 rivals that their careers could be at risk after doubling down on his extraordinary criticism of drivers at the back of the grid.

The two-time world champion has refused to back down from his criticism of some of the drivers fighting towards the rear of the field.

Alonso's latest comments contained an even more pointed warning, suggesting repeated mistakes and crashes could directly affect the future careers of the drivers involved.

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Alonso's initial comments had come after his collision with Alex Albon at the United States Grand Prix, but he insisted his concerns extend beyond that individual incident.

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Alonso blasts 'very low level of driving' and 'lack of talent'

Speaking to Sky Sports in Mexico City, he claimed" "I think it's a very low level of driving, and lack of talent.

"When you make repeated mistakes, throughout the season, and you have crashes on 50% of your races in lap one.

If I was the team principal, I will not be happy. But if they are happy, you know, I'm okay with that."

Alonso doubles down, and warns rivals

The Aston Martin star continued to double down in media briefings, adding: "I don't know if it's the one-third [of the grid], because then I saw some reports trying to pick up eight drivers or seven drivers.

"I'm not specific on the number of them. But I think we all know which ones we talk about and which ones they felt hit by that comment. That tells you everything.

"I still feel the same. That was a mistake that was not needed. I still find it difficult to understand what was the opportunity that Alex [Albon] saw in that moment.

Albon - under fire once more from Alonso.

"But it's not only Austin. I've been, unfortunately, in that part of the race for the whole season. So I see things from the car that I cannot tell you."

Alonso then suggested that the drivers at fault are putting their careers at risk, claiming: "It's just whatever ambition those drivers want for the future. If they want to stay in Formula 1 for longer, if they want to have an opportunity in a bigger team, they are happy to crash."

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