F1 Practice Today: Schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix

F1 arrives at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez today as Mexican Grand Prix weekend gets under way in 2026 with the opening practice sessions.

We have two sessions today (Friday October 30) and another tomorrow to set us up for the 60-minute thrillfest that is qualifying.

The big story of the weekend is likely to be the 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli, who is almost certain to become the world's youngest world champion on Sunday night (you can check out all the scenarios and permutations here).

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The weekend did not start in the best possible way for Antonelli though, as he missed Thursday's media day because of a viral illness.

Ferrari meanwhile will look to build on a promising weekend in Austin which saw Charles Leclerc claim second and Lewis Hamilton fourth.

We have all the schedule and TV information you need ahead of practice today, so time to dive in to all the details.

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F1 Practice start times - 2026 Mexican Grand Prix

With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions in Mexico City.

The action starts today at 1230 local time (1830 UK) with Free Practice 1, while Free Practice 2 is at 1600 local time (2200 UK).

Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below:

FP1 - Friday October 30, 2026

2026 Mexican GP FP1 start times Local time (CST) 12:30 Friday UK (GMT) 18:30 Friday Central Europe (CEST) 19:30 Friday United States (ET) 14:30 Friday United States (CT) 13:30 Friday United States (PT) 11:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 15:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 02:30 Saturday Australia (ACST) 04:00 Saturday Australia (AEST) 04:30 Saturday Japan (JST) 03:30 Saturday China (CST) 02:30 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 20:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 20:30 Friday India (IST) 00:00 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 02:30 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 21:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 22:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 21:30 Friday

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FP2 - Friday October 30, 2026

2026 Mexican GP FP2 start times Local time (CST) 16:00 Friday UK (GMT) 22:00 Friday Central Europe (CEST) 23:00 Friday United States (ET) 18:00 Friday United States (CT) 17:00 Friday United States (PT) 15:00 Friday Brazil (BRT) 19:00 Friday Australia (AWST) 06:00 Saturday Australia (ACST) 07:30 Saturday Australia (AEST) 08:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 07:00 Saturday China (CST) 06:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 00:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 00:00 Saturday India (IST) 03:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 06:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 01:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 02:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 01:00 Saturday

FP3 - Saturday October 31, 2026

2026 Mexican GP FP3 start times Local time (CST) 11:30 Saturday UK (GMT) 17:30 Saturday Central Europe (CEST) 18:30 Saturday United States (ET) 13:30 Saturday United States (CT) 12:30 Saturday United States (PT) 10:30 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 14:30 Saturday Australia (AWST) 01:30 Sunday Australia (ACST) 03:00 Sunday Australia (AEST) 03:30 Sunday Japan (JST) 02:30 Sunday China (CST) 01:30 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 19:30 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 19:30 Saturday India (IST) 23:00 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 01:30 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 20:30 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 21:30 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 20:30 Saturday

How to watch Mexican GP practice live on TV today

As ever, UK fans can get their live F1 fix today from Sky Sports F1 (pay channel) with Channel 4 coming to the party with highlights on Saturday and Sunday.

There is good news for US fans, who can catch the action live and FREE thanks to a seven-day trial from Apple TV. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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