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F1 Practice Today: Schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix

It's all systems go in Mexico City

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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F1 arrives at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez today as Mexican Grand Prix weekend gets under way in 2026 with the opening practice sessions.

We have two sessions today (Friday October 30) and another tomorrow to set us up for the 60-minute thrillfest that is qualifying.

The big story of the weekend is likely to be the 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli, who is almost certain to become the world's youngest world champion on Sunday night (you can check out all the scenarios and permutations here).

The weekend did not start in the best possible way for Antonelli though, as he missed Thursday's media day because of a viral illness.

Ferrari meanwhile will look to build on a promising weekend in Austin which saw Charles Leclerc claim second and Lewis Hamilton fourth.

We have all the schedule and TV information you need ahead of practice today, so time to dive in to all the details.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

F1 Practice start times - 2026 Mexican Grand Prix

With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions in Mexico City.

The action starts today at 1230 local time (1830 UK) with Free Practice 1, while Free Practice 2 is at 1600 local time (2200 UK).

Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below:

FP1 - Friday October 30, 2026

2026 Mexican GP FP1 start times
Local time (CST)12:30 Friday
UK (GMT)18:30 Friday
Central Europe (CEST)19:30 Friday
United States (ET)14:30 Friday
United States (CT)13:30 Friday
United States (PT)11:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)15:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)02:30 Saturday
Australia (ACST)04:00 Saturday
Australia (AEST)04:30 Saturday
Japan (JST)03:30 Saturday
China (CST)02:30 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)20:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)20:30 Friday
India (IST)00:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)02:30 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)21:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)22:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)21:30 Friday

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FP2 - Friday October 30, 2026

2026 Mexican GP FP2 start times
Local time (CST)16:00 Friday
UK (GMT)22:00 Friday
Central Europe (CEST)23:00 Friday
United States (ET)18:00 Friday
United States (CT)17:00 Friday
United States (PT)15:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)19:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)06:00 Saturday
Australia (ACST)07:30 Saturday
Australia (AEST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)07:00 Saturday
China (CST)06:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)00:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)00:00 Saturday
India (IST)03:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)06:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)01:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)02:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)01:00 Saturday

FP3 - Saturday October 31, 2026

2026 Mexican GP FP3 start times
Local time (CST)11:30 Saturday
UK (GMT)17:30 Saturday
Central Europe (CEST)18:30 Saturday
United States (ET)13:30 Saturday
United States (CT)12:30 Saturday
United States (PT)10:30 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)14:30 Saturday
Australia (AWST)01:30 Sunday
Australia (ACST)03:00 Sunday
Australia (AEST)03:30 Sunday
Japan (JST)02:30 Sunday
China (CST)01:30 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)19:30 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)19:30 Saturday
India (IST)23:00 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)01:30 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)20:30 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)21:30 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)20:30 Saturday

How to watch Mexican GP practice live on TV today

As ever, UK fans can get their live F1 fix today from Sky Sports F1 (pay channel) with Channel 4 coming to the party with highlights on Saturday and Sunday.

There is good news for US fans, who can catch the action live and FREE thanks to a seven-day trial from Apple TV. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
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