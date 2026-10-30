Max Verstappen 'frustrated' as Fernando Alonso called out for criticism - F1 News Today

Max Verstappen was working with his future Red Bull F1 race engineer at the United States Grand Prix and according to a former F1 star they are having teething troubles.

Since joining Red Bull at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016, Verstappen has worked with Gianpiero Lambiase, with the duo winning four drivers' world championships together.

Lambiase, however, will be leaving Red Bull to join McLaren in 2028. But, he will leave the team much sooner, set to serve gardening leave prior to joining the Woking team starting at the end of this season.

Article continues under video

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen got 'frustrated' after working with Red Bull's Gianpiero Lambiase replacement

Fernando Alonso criticised by rival over F1 complaints

Juan Pablo Montoya has called out Fernando Alonso's for his complaints over F1's new rules for 2026, insisting he is doing so because he is losing.

Alonso and Montoya both made their F1 debuts at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in 2001, and battled each other on track for five years before the Colombian quit the sport after walking out of McLaren halfway through the 2006 season.

➡️ READ MORE: Fernando Alonso criticised by rival over F1 complaints

Mercedes confirm Kimi Antonelli absence as F1 stars battling illness ahead of Mexican GP

Mercedes have confirmed that Kimi Antonelli will not attend media day ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix as he battles a viral illness.

The announcement comes just days after Antonelli's victory at the US Grand Prix, which left him on the cusp of securing the F1 2026 drivers' championship in Mexico City this weekend.

Valtteri Bottas is also suffering from illness ahead of this weekend's event.

➡️ READ MORE: Mercedes confirm Kimi Antonelli absence as F1 stars battling illness ahead of Mexican GP

Max Verstappen gives telling verdict on Lewis Hamilton's F1 pace: 'He isn't getting faster'

Max Verstappen has commented on the potential of Kimi Antonelli using Lewis Hamilton as a reference point.

Antonelli already has one hand on the F1 title with the Italian needing just two points from the final races of the season, and it is highly likely he will be crowned F1's youngest-ever world champion at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE: Max Verstappen gives telling verdict on Lewis Hamilton's F1 pace: 'He isn't getting faster'

Max Verstappen has commented on the potential of Kimi Antonelli

FIA postpones another event in Middle East as F1 still plans to race

F1 continues to face questions and doubts over whether or not it will race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi this year, and this week, the FIA chose to call off another race event in the Middle East.

The Extreme E World Cup was set to take place in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia, starting October 29 and running through until October 31, but has been postponed.

It comes after F1 was also forced to cancel or postpone races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain earlier this season.

➡️ READ MORE: FIA postpones another event in Middle East as F1 still plans to race