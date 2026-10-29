FIA postpones another event in Middle East as F1 still plans to race

F1 continues to face questions and doubts over whether or not it will race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi this year, and this week, the FIA chose to call off another race event in the Middle East.

The Extreme E World Cup was set to take place in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia, starting today, October 29, and running through until October 31, but has been postponed.

Due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, F1 was forced to cancel the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season, while the Bahrain Grand Prix was postponed and eventually held in Malaysia earlier this month.

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The FIA did not explicitly mention conflict, but said that the decision to postpone the event had been "taken as a result of logistical and operational challenges affecting the preparations required to deliver the event."

The postponement does come after airstrikes on Saudi Arabia this month, however, including on airports such as the King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh.

The FIA will now look to work with Saudi Arabia to host the event in 2027.

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Is F1 still planning to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi?

Yes, despite ongoing doubt and speculation over the events, F1 is adamant that the scheduled grands prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are set to go ahead, although have stated they are in constant contact with relevant authorities to make sure it is safe to do so.

There has been talk that Imola is on standby should it be needed, but earlier this month, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Canal+, via AutoHebdo: "Based on the information we have, everything is confirmed to remain in Qatar and Abu Dhabi." FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has also given similar reassurances.

However, that has not stopped doubts from remaining. Late last month, four-time world champion Max Verstappen made his feelings clear on the matter, telling the media that he would rather not race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi right now.

“I usually look forward to visiting these nations, but if there’s a war close by or ongoing conflicts in neighbouring countries, I simply don’t think it’s wise to go,” he said.

Max Verstappen has questioned F1's decision to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi" src="https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/01890f08ca73592e525741ad112ce6f6ea08f1d2.jpg"> Max Verstappen has questioned F1's decision to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Carlos Sainz became the latest driver to raise doubts over the events during the US Grand Prix weekend, stating: "On my personal side, I'm not speaking as a GPDA [representative]; it's very difficult to be convinced right now, because there are still things happening, plenty of things happening in the Middle East."

"And also there is obviously an election that is going to happen in the US [on Nov. 3], and things that are going to happen on the political side of the world that could affect the next month, month and a half, very suddenly."

Sainz, though, did put his trust in F1 and the FIA to make the right call: "So I think it's relatively premature to be so convinced, but as it stands, we will go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and if the FIA and Formula 1 decide that it's still safe and a good scenario, I think we, as drivers, have to go with whatever they say."

Sainz also issued a separate statement after making the comments, adding: “In light of the way my statements have been portrayed in the press, I want to make it clear that I know the FIA and the F1 Group consider safety an absolute priority, and that I therefore have full confidence in the decision they make. We look forward to the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.”

It must be said, F1 is not the only race series with races still scheduled in the Middle East, with MotoGP still slated to race in Qatar in early November (though there have been reports, via The Race, of secret driver meetings and that two-thirds do not want to race), and Formula E scheduled to race in Saudi Arabia in December.

The F1 2026 Qatar Grand Prix is set to take place one month from today, on November 29, while the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is slated for December 4.

GPFans has contacted F1 for comment.

F1 2026 Remaining Races Round Race Weekend 19 Mexico City Grand Prix Oct 30 - Nov 1 20 São Paulo Grand Prix Nov 6 - 8 21 Las Vegas Grand Prix Nov 19 - 21 22 Qatar Grand Prix Nov 27 - 29 23 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Dec 4 - 6

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