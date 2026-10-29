Daniel Ricciardo reveals 'humiliation' as F1 team confirms driver decision - F1 News Today

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he spent months "hiding from the humiliation" after his abrupt F1 exit in 2024.

The Australian star enjoyed a terrific career at the highest level of motorsport as he claimed eight Grand Prix victories - seven of them during a glorious run at Red Bull.

The end of his career though came as a crushing blow to the man known for always having a smile on his face. The axe eventually fell after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix when he was released by Racing Bulls and replaced by Kiwi Liam Lawson.

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➡️ READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo opens up on 'hiding from the humiliation' after F1 axe

Cadillac reach decision on Checo Perez future in major F1 announcement

Cadillac have confirmed an F1 contract extension for Sergio Perez which will keep him with the US team until at least 2029.

The official announcement came on Wednesday afternoon, perfectly timed to coincide with Mexican Grand Prix week getting into full swing.

The 36-year-old Perez, a six time Grand Prix winner, was already contracted to F1 rookies Cadillac for the 2027 season, but his new deal provides a long-term commitment.

➡️ READ MORE: Cadillac reach decision on Checo Perez future in major F1 announcement

Toto Wolff and Mercedes gambled $11m on Antonelli and hit the jackpot

Mercedes gambled $11million on F1 teenager Kimi Antonelli, and they are about to hit a Las Vegas-sized jackpot.

This coming Sunday in Mexico City, the 20-year-old Italian will almost certainly become the sport's youngest ever world champion - beating the record currently held by Sebastian Vettel by more than three years.

➡️ READ MORE: Toto Wolff and Mercedes gambled $11m on Antonelli and hit the jackpot

Wolff and Mercedes gambled on Kimi.

F1 2027 title odds deliver brutal Ferrari verdict as market opens

The F1 title odds for the 2027 season are now officially available, and the opening market makes for grim reading if you are a Ferrari fan.

For much of 2026 it appeared as if the Scuderia were heading in the right direction as Lewis Hamilton threatened a title challenge and Charles Leclerc recovered strongly from early-season misery. But things changed fast after the summer break.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 2027 title odds deliver brutal Ferrari verdict as market opens

F1 owner Liberty Media faces rider revolt over Qatar Grand Prix safety fears

It's not just F1 dealing with concerns over whether the season finale races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi can go ahead, MotoGP has a very similar issue.

The situation is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has made hosting races in the region tricky.

Many FIA-sanctioned events have already decided not to take the chance, including the Dakar Rally after its January slot in Saudi Arabia was cancelled.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 owner Liberty Media faces rider revolt over Qatar Grand Prix safety fears

F1 fans plot Lance Stroll Driver of the Day takeover at Mexican Grand Prix

With the 2026 F1 Drivers' championship all but sorted, it seems fans have found a new way to entertain themselves until the end of the season.

Antonelli's crowning moment as the sport's youngest ever world champion is just a matter of time and it is highly likely to come at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix when he needs just two points to get the job done.

Mercedes have not yet won the Constructors' championship but that is also a formality - so attentions needed to be turned elsewhere. Enter Lance Stroll.

➡️ READ MORE: F1 fans plot Lance Stroll Driver of the Day takeover at Mexican Grand Prix