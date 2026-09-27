Max wants an early end to the 2026 season

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen says F1 should not hold the Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix to close out the 2026 season.

The races in Lusail and at Yas Marina are currently scheduled to be the final two rounds of the world championship - on November 29 and December 6 respectively.

But with war continuing to rage in the Middle East, both races are now in significant doubt.

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Earlier this week Verstappen's Ferrari counterpart Lewis Hamilton said he was happy to race in the region, adding that things 'seem okay'. But 28-year-old Red Bull ace Verstappen is of a very different mind.

The Dutchman believes safety and moral concerns should outweigh sporting and contractual considerations.

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Verstappen speaks out on Middle East

In an interview with Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, Verstappen explained that his objections aren’t directed at the host countries themselves, but at the threat posed by nearby conflict.

“I usually look forward to visiting these nations, but if there’s a war close by or ongoing conflicts in neighboring countries, I simply don’t think it’s wise to go,” he said.

Verstappen also emphasised that commercial deals and formal commitments between Formula One Management and local promoters should never outweigh real-life safety concerns.

“Even if there’s a contract to race, that decision isn’t ultimately mine,” he added, pointing out that the final call rests with Liberty Media and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali faces a tough decision.

F1 bosses facing nightmare decision

Verstappen’s remarks underscore the nightmare currently facing F1 bosses as they ponder a final decision. That is expected to come in mid-October.

F1 lost the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain grands prix earlier this year, though the Bahrain race will now take place in Sepang, Malaysia on October 4.

Imola in Italy has been placed on standby to hold the sport's season finale should they ultimately be unable to close out the season in the Middle East.

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