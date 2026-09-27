F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with all penalties applied from Baku

The final results of the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are officially in the books after Mercedes star George Russell took his first race victory since June.

The Brit led from lights out right the way to the chequered flag, but was made to work hard for his 25 points – with Max Verstappen harassing him for the last 15 laps after a pair of safety car periods.

Verstappen finished just 0.196 seconds behind Russell, the closest contested race finish since the 1986 Spanish Grand Prix, with Isack Hadjar coming in a handful of seconds back to complete Red Bull's first double podium since the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix and end a 57-race drought.

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It was a disastrous day for McLaren, who scored no points after Lando Norris was caught up in a crash caused by a Franco Colapinto error at the first safety car restart, with Oscar Piastri locking up and sliding into a runoff area with about ten laps to go to drop well out of the top ten. He finished 14th.

Kimi Antonelli fought up from 16th on the grid to finish fifth and pick up ten important points, ending his race sandwiched between the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc (ahead) and Lewis Hamilton (behind).

Just one penalty was handed out as a result of the race – and it doesn't change the final result. Colapinto was handed a ten-second penalty for causing the collision which took Norris and his own team-mate Pierre Gasly out of the race but, since the crash also ended his own day, that will become a five-place grid penalty for next weekend's race in Malaysia.

READ MORE: Lando Norris calls for FIA bans after Azerbaijan GP crash: 'Not driving that deserves to be in F1'

F1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026

2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 George Russell Mercedes Winner 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.196s 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +10.704s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +14.136s 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +14.512s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +22.382s 7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +31.159s 8 Esteban Ocon Haas +31.189s 9 Oliver Bearman Haas +31.929s 10 Carlos Sainz Williams +32.416s 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +33.231s 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +34.013s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +34.230s 14 Oscar Piastri McLaren +36.401s 15 Sergio Perez Cadillac +41.400s 16 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF NC Franco Colapinto* Alpine DNF NC Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF NC Lando Norris McLaren DNF NC Alex Albon Williams DNF NC Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF NC Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF

*Franco Colapinto was given a ten-second penalty for causing a collision, which will be converted to a five-place grid penalty for the next race.

Fastest Lap: George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:44.916 on lap 49.

When is the next F1 race?

The 2026 F1 calendar sees us move on to Sepang next for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

If that doesn't jive with your normal understanding of geography, that's because the Bahrain race was postponed earlier in the year due to conflict in the Middle East, and later moved to Malaysia.

The Bahrain promoters still hold the naming rights though, so it's officially the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. Rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?

F1 RESULTS: Baku chaos delivers thrilling finish and more misery for Lewis Hamilton

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