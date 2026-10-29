F1 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast: Latest from Mexico City

We're currently in the middle of an F1 triple header and this weekend, the sport heads to Mexico City for the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix. Here, we've got all of the latest on the weather ahead of the action.

This weekend's grand prix marks round 19 of the 2026 season and it could be a significant one in terms of the title battle, with Kimi Antonelli on the cusp of securing the title after his win in Austin, Texas last weekend.

Antonelli, who will become the youngest F1 world champion the sport has ever seen, needs to score just two points in Mexico City to wrap things up this time around, even if team-mate George Russell wins the race. If Lewis Hamilton wins the race, one point would be enough for the Italian, while any result will see him crowned champion if the Mexican GP victory is taken by anyone other than Russell or Hamilton.

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How Kimi Antonelli Can Win the 2026 F1 World Championship at Mexican Grand Prix Scenario Antonelli's Requirement Russell wins Mexican GP P9 or higher Hamilton wins Mexican GP P10 or higher Neither Russell nor Hamilton wins Any result

With all of that said, let's get into the full weather forecast for the upcoming weekend, and find out whether or not Antonelli's title celebrations could be coming in the wet or the dry!

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Mexican Grand Prix 2026 weather

Here is the latest forecast for the upcoming F1 race weekend:

Friday, October 30 - FP1 and FP2

Friday's FP1 action gets underway at 12:30 local time in Mexico City, and the conditions look pleasant, although several of the full-time F1 stars have been replaced for the session.

The temperatures in Mexico City are set to be around the 22°C mark come the time the drivers hit the track, with gusts of up to 12mph and a zero per cent chance of any rainfall.

Later on Friday afternoon, temperatures are set to increase slightly for FP2, hitting the 26°C mark when the session set to get underway at 16:00 local time. As with FP1, there is no expectation of any rain for the session in FP2, while slightly heavier gusts of up to 16mph are predicted.

Saturday, October 31 - FP3 and Qualifying

For anybody hoping for rain in Mexico City this weekend, the disappointment is forecast to continue on Saturday, with warm temperatures and dry running for FP3 and qualifying in Mexico City.

FP3 gets underway at 11:30 local time and temperatures are predicted to be around 21°C, ever so slightly cooler than FP1 on Friday. Qualifying temperatures look set to increase by six degrees, with the current forecast predicting 27°C when that session gets underway at 15:00 local time.

The drivers look set to have to contend with gustier conditions on Saturday, though, with gusts of up to 17mph expected for qualifying time.

Sunday, November 1 - Mexican Grand Prix

Once practice and qualifying are in the books, all eyes will be on the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix, which gets underway at 14:00 local time on Sunday.

Like the previous two days, race day in Mexico City is forecast to be a sunny affair, with temperatures once again peaking at 27°C, meaning it could be title celebrations for Antonelli in the sunshine.

It's also unlikely we will see the wet or intermediate tyres on Sunday, with the possibility of rain in Mexico City standing at three per cent for the day.

The main difference for Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend is the gusts of wind, which are currently forecast to be around the 28mph mark, 11mph more than on Saturday and 12mph more than Friday's peak.

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