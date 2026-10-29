Max Verstappen gives telling verdict on Lewis Hamilton's F1 pace: 'He isn't getting faster'

Max Verstappen has commented on the potential of Kimi Antonelli using Lewis Hamilton as a reference point.

Antonelli already has one hand on the F1 title with the Italian needing just two points from the final races of the season, and it is highly likely he will be crowned F1's youngest ever world champion at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for the Italian whose debut season in F1 in 2025 saw him thrashed by Mercedes team-mate George Russell as he struggled for form and confidence.

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But the 20-year-old has turned the tables in 2026 and now leads his British team-mate by a huge 123 points.

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Verstappen: Kimi will get even better

Verstappen believes there is still even more to come from Antonelli given his age, and how winning a title allows drivers to relax and reach even greater heights.

The four-time champion told Bild: "He hasn't fully realised his potential yet, and winning the world title will make him even better

"You have achieved your life's goal and start the race weekends with a more relaxed mindset."

Verstappen gives Hamilton verdict

Verstappen then turned to his long time rival Lewis Hamilton to argue that age isn't everything, claiming it 'no longer plays a role' in modern day F1.

The Dutchman did admit thought there was no more potential left in the 41-year-old, and there was more room to improve for Antonelli.

On Hamilton, he added: "He probably won't get any faster. Don't get me wrong: I'm not saying Lewis is getting slower, just that he isn't getting any faster.

"With Kimi, it's different. There's still a lot more in him."

Kimi Antonelli is on the cusp of becoming F1 world champion

Toto Wolff ready to celebrate

Antonelli's boss Toto Wolff was keen to highlight how Antonelli has bounced back in 2026, mocking outsiders for saying Antonelli did not belong at Mercedes

He said: "The many people that said last year after nine races without points, he shouldn't be in a Mercedes,.

"People in other teams that said, he shouldn't even be in Formula 1, the tears in Spa, in parc ferme.

"And all of that now is extremely satisfying to see what he's able to deliver, how he's working with the team, with Bono [Antonelli's engineer Peter Bonnington] and yielding the results. But it wasn't an easy road.

"So, I'm happy that, 99.9 per cent, he still needs to finish the race in Mexico.

"So, it's either going to be a big tequila party or if it's not a tequila party, then it's going to be Caipirinha the weekend afterwards."

How Antonelli can win the F1 title in Mexico

How Kimi Antonelli Can Win the 2026 F1 World Championship - Mexican Grand Prix Scenario Antonelli's Requirement Russell wins Mexican GP P9 or higher Hamilton wins Mexican GP P10 or higher Neither Russell nor Hamilton wins Any result

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