Mercedes 'running out of time' to test crucial F1 engine update

Mercedes look set for a drivers' and constructors' championship double in 2026, but that does not mean that they're the best in absolutely every department.

Indeed, according to the FIA's ADUO analysis earlier this season, it is in fact Red Bull that are the benchmark when it comes to the sport's internal combustion engines, with Mercedes between two and four per cent behind.

FIA ADUO Analysis Engine Teams Upgrades Red Bull Powertrains Red Bull, Racing Bulls Benchmark Article continues under video Mercedes McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine One Upgrade Ferrari Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari Two Upgrades Audi Audi Two Upgrades Honda Aston Martin Two Upgrades

As a result, Mercedes are allowed to make one additional upgrade to their power unit before the end of the season, with reports suggesting it is set to be a new turbocharger.

However, as of the US Grand Prix, the Silver Arrows are yet to introduce it, and a report from German outlet auto motor und sport says it isn't coming at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix either.

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'Time running out' for Mercedes

Once Mexico is in the books, it leaves just four races remaining on the F1 calendar - Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi - though there are still doubts lingering over the final two of those.

However, according to auto motor und sport, the new Mercedes turbocharger will not be introduced for the Brazilian Grand Prix either, which would leave just three races, and only two if Qatar and Abu Dhabi are cancelled and Imola has to step up.

It is crucial that Mercedes fit the upgrade before the end of the season, as they will otherwise forfeit the upgrade opportunity having been granted one additional homologation in 2026 and an additional one in 2027 by the FIA.

Of course, Mercedes are not the only team affected by this decision, with McLaren, Alpine and Williams all customer teams of the Silver Arrows when it comes to power units.

When the time does come to introduce the new turbocharger, George Russell will also be hit with a grid penalty, which may also be a factor in Mercedes' timing, given that he has already taken five turbochargers this season. Kimi Antonelli, however, has only used three as of the US Grand Prix, meaning a new one would be his fourth and within his allowance for the season.

How Antonelli can win the championship in Mexico

Talking of Antonelli, he once again has the opportunity to wrap up the drivers' championship this weekend.

While in Austin last time out Antonelli needed several results to go his way, this time around, it looks a much easier task.

Even if Russell wins the race, Antonelli would require just two more points and P9 to put the title out of his reach, while if Hamilton wins in Mexico, one point and P10 would be good enough for the Italian.

If neither Hamilton nor Russell win in Mexico City, Antonelli will become F1 champion regardless of his own race result.

How Kimi Antonelli Can Win the 2026 F1 World Championship at Mexican Grand Prix Scenario Antonelli's Requirement Russell wins Mexican GP P9 or higher Hamilton wins Mexican GP P10 or higher Neither Russell nor Hamilton wins Any result

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