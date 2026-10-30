Max Verstappen doesn't hold back on frustrating Red Bull issue: 'It's a disaster'

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has labelled his team's radio problems this season as a 'disaster' after more issues at the US Grand Prix.

Verstappen and team-mate Isack Hadjar suffered repeated dropouts on their respective radio channels throughout the race at the Circuit of the Americas, meaning there were times they could not receive crucial information from their race engineers.

The four-time world champion went on to finish P3 in the end, but Hadjar later revealed that a key bit of missed information cost him a second per lap as he came home in P6.

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It is also not the first time that Red Bull have faced these problems, with the team having also experienced issues on Verstappen's radio during the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month.

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Max Verstappen on disastrous Red Bull radio issue

A frustrated Verstappen addressed the media post-race in Austin and touched on that subject, explaining that he's lost count of how many times it has been a problem this year.

"It's not the second time. It's already, I don't know how many times this year," Verstappen fumed.

"Maybe we should just start communicating in sign language. It's probably cheaper as well.

"It's a disaster," he concluded. "Yeah, it's a disaster. It's really frustrating, to be honest."

More Red Bull frustration

It wasn't the only problem affecting Red Bull at COTA, with their clutch having also caused a poor start for Hadjar in Texas.

Like Verstappen, Hadjar too cut a frustrated figure when addressing the media after the action.

"I did everything perfect in terms of procedure, and then I just have clutch overdelivery," Hadjar said to Sky Sports on his race start. "And these things that are just out of my control are starting to p**s me off, you know?"

"And then I have poor radio coverage," Hadjar continued. "I can't hear what's happening in the pits. Then I leave the pits with the wrong map, and then I'm losing a second lap, every lap on that hard tyre."

It's now on to Mexico City for Hadjar and Verstappen, where they will hope Red Bull can finally get on top of their communication and clutch issues.

It's an important five races coming up for the team, currently locked in a close battle with McLaren to secure third spot, and the millions that come with it, in the constructors' championship.

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