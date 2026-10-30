Hope for Fernando Alonso as Honda chief reveals 'major' upgrade plans

There is hope on the horizon for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, with Honda set to deliver a major upgrade to their power unit ahead of the 2027 season.

Honda began supplying Aston Martin with power units ahead of the 2026 campaign, but unfortunately for both parties, it is a relationship that is yet to bear fruit.

While Aston Martin have also had issues on the aerodynamic side, the Honda power unit has fallen well short of expectations and hampered them greatly so far this season, with deep underlying problems that even a recent upgrade under the ADUO system has not been able to remedy.

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Honda planning major upgrade for 2027

Honda, though, can make further upgrades to their power unit under that system in 2027, with the FIA's most recent ADUO ruling stating that they are entitled to two additional homologations to their power unit next year.

Chief Honda engineer Shintaro Orihara recently discussed these improvements and outlined how the Japanese manufacturer plans to turn things around.

“We need to take a step to close the gap," Orihara recently told the media, via Spanish outlet AS.

"Our goal is to bring an upgrade for the first race [in 2027]. But in that first race, we won't yet be with the best, so, as Adrian says, our aim is to bring another major upgrade in the middle of the season. Let's say around the eighth race.

"That's our roadmap, and that's what we're working on."

While preparing those upgrades, Honda says it is clear where their weakness lies.

“Our weak point is combustion, and we are working hard to improve it," Orihara added.

"Especially in next year's engine, because engine performance will be more important compared to this year, so it's a key point.”

Hope for Alonso and Stroll

Those words will be music to the ears of Fernando Alonso, who has committed his future to Aston Martin heading into 2027.

The Spanish driver's sharp comments about some of his rivals after the US Grand Prix on Sunday suggested that he is becoming frustrated with racing at the back of the grid, and as long as Honda's power unit struggles, that is likely where he is going to be.

2026 has certainly been a tough year for the two-time world champion, and his team-mate Lance Stroll, with the Aston Martin pair languishing in P17 and P21 in the drivers' standings heading to Mexico City.

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