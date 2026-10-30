Third F1 star struck with illness just hours before Mexican Grand Prix action

A third F1 star has been hit with illness ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez the latest forced to skip some of his pre-event duties just hours ahead of cars hitting the track.

Cadillac confirmed Perez's health status in a short statement just a few hours before Free Practice 1 in Mexico City on Friday afternoon.

"Checo Perez will unfortunately be unable to attend today's fan forum at his home Grand Prix due to illness. Both he and the team apologize to all the fans who have come out to see him," Cadillac wrote.

Fortunately, it looks as though Perez will still be in the car for FP1 as planned.

"Checo and the team has taken the decision to allow him additional time to rest and recover this morning, ahead of today's on-track sessions," Cadillac added.

"His participation in the remainder of the race weekend, including FP1 and FP2, is not affected."

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Perez is the third driver that we know is battling illness ahead of this weekend's action, with his team-mate Valtteri Bottas and championship leader Kimi Antonelli having missed media day on Thursday due to illness.

Fortunately, both drivers will be in their cars on Friday as planned.

"Teammate Valtteri Bottas will fulfill all media duties and take part in Free Practice 2 today as planned," Cadillac said at the same time it confirmed Perez was ill.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Antonelli was spotted in the paddock in a video shared by Mercedes on social media, with the team confirming he will also be taking part in this weekend's event as planned.

It is, of course, a big weekend for Antonelli, with the 20-year-old able to secure the F1 2026 drivers' championship and become the youngest world champion that the sport has ever seen on Sunday.

Here's how he can get the job done:

How Kimi Antonelli Can Win the 2026 F1 World Championship at Mexican Grand Prix Scenario Antonelli's Requirement Russell wins Mexican GP P9 or higher Hamilton wins Mexican GP P10 or higher Neither Russell nor Hamilton wins Any result

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