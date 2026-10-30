Max Verstappen believes it is “no coincidence” that drivers are falling ill with F1 right in the middle of a gruelling run of races.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas were both absent from their scheduled media duties ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix on Thursday, with the race forming the second leg of a triple-header that began in Austin and concludes in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen was unsurprised, pointing to the physical demands placed on everyone travelling with the F1 circus during one of the busiest periods of the season.

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Asked by Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad whether the triple-header could be playing a part, Verstappen said: “It's pretty tough on the body, yes. Sometimes you get unlucky with stomach flu, but it's no coincidence that not only drivers but also others within the teams are falling ill now.”

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Triple-header continues relentless finish to 2026 season

The Mexico weekend comes during a brutal end to the season, with nine grands prix taking place across just 11 weeks. Another triple-header will follow later in the year, going from Las Vegas to Qatar before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

For Verstappen, the impact goes beyond the physical demands of racing, with the four-time world champion also highlighting extended periods away from home.

Antonelli illness comes at crucial point

Antonelli's illness comes at a significant moment, with the 20-year-old set to clinch his first F1 world title in Mexico.

Mercedes confirmed that Antonelli is recovering from a viral infection and he is expected to return to the paddock on Friday. The FIA excused him from Thursday's media duties after being informed of his condition by the team.

Bottas was also absent from Thursday's media activities, with Cadillac describing the decision as precautionary. The team has not revealed the nature of his condition but indicated that his participation in the remainder of the weekend is not under threat.

Verstappen reveals how he copes with brutal F1 schedule

Having spent more than a decade in the sport, Verstappen believes experience has helped him understand when his body needs a break.

“Your body can handle a lot of stress, but at some point, it lets you know when you need rest,” he said.

“The more seasons you do, the better you understand how to avoid issues. But it's clear that it's tough. The hardest part is not being able to go home and be with your family. That's the thing I dislike most about triple-headers.”

Verstappen also revealed that he has little interest in using wearable technology to monitor his condition during demanding stretches of the season.

“No, I don't like being tracked,” he said.

“I actually enjoy doing absolutely nothing during downtime.

“You could go to the gym, but I already feel fit enough. You have to know what your body needs, and getting enough sleep is one of those things.”

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