Lewis Hamilton could yet continue his F1 career into the 2030s, but even he admits there is one red line that would force him into retirement.

The 41-year-old Ferrari superstar already has seven world titles to his name, and is still searching for that elusive record eighth crown.

He is also hopeful that he may still be around when F1 returns to Africa for the first time in well over 30 years - that will happen in Rwanda, potentially as early as 2030.

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Hamilton spoke about the age factor, and his career timeline, on media day ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

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Hamilton says he is still at the peak of his powers

Right now he feels there is no reason to even consider retirement, for multiple reasons.

He said: "I mean, firstly, you've never had anyone like me here in the 70 years [of the sport's history], so I feel that I'm built differently.

"Of course, there are challenges up ahead that I can't foresee that come with age. But along this way, along this journey, there have been so many preconceived ideas about the fact that your reaction time drops off."

Hamilton also referenced data from the most recent F1 race - last weekend's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas - to back up his point that age is not yet a factor for him.

"Did you see my reaction in the last race? My reaction is faster than some of the youngest people here. There are lots of tools that you can utilise to continue to keep yourself, your mind sharp.

"I guess as long as you're willing to sacrifice everything, which I am right now, I can't say in four years whether I want to continue to do what I'm doing. But I love what I'm doing still now. I'm still all in, and I will be for the foreseeable future."

What would make Lewis Hamilton quit F1?

So is there anything that would make Hamilton quit the sport? Quite simply he does not want to race as a shadow of his former self.

"Whether or not I can compete at 44 with a 20-year-old, who knows? But at 41, I can compete with a 20-year-old. So, time will tell whether I'm here in the 2030s, we'll see.

"But I never want to overstay my welcome in the sense of still not having the performance. I don't want to be driving around with that really dropped off."

That elusive eighth world title will have to wait until at least 2027 now, with young Italian Kimi Antonelli set to become F1's youngest ever world champion this weekend.

There is still a major goal for Ferrari in 2026

Hamilton is very much in the hunt to finish second in the Drivers' standings, but he says there is a bigger and more important goal for him and Ferrari.

"I'm not going to say it [second in the Drivers' Championship] doesn't mean anything, but it's not something I focus on. Winning the championship is the only thing any of us really care about.

"Maybe some people do care about the other positions, but for me, my sole focus is on making sure that we secure second in the Constructors' Championship because the team deserve it.

"It's a huge boost from last year and it really is something we can build on for next year. In terms of finishing second, third, fourth, you want to finish first."

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