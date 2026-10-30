Forget the title: F1’s next big battle is suddenly wide open

The F1 title race in 2026 may be as good as over with Kimi Antonelli standing on the brink of title glory, but the sport's next big battle is suddenly an absolute blockbuster.

The 20-year-old Antonelli is almost certain to clinch his first title - and become the sport's youngest ever world champion - at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday. You can check out all the permutations and scenarios by clicking here.

Antonelli's performances - including 9 sensational race wins in just his sophomore season in the sport - have absolutely blown his rivals away in 2026. Including Mercedes team-mate and pre-season title favourite George Russell.

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Battle for second places is a beauty

Instead of battling with his team-mate for the title, Russell is reduced to fighting out for second place in the final Drivers' standings. But what a fight it is, with four drivers now separated by just nine points.

Russell leads seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by a solitary point, but if anything those two are the drivers in danger with the resurgent Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc now snapping at their heels.

Verstappen has won two out of the last three races (his first victories in 2026) while Leclerc has now defeated Ferrari team-mate Hamilton in seven of the last 10 races.

Updated 2026 F1 Driver Standings - Battle for second place before the Mexican Grand Prix Pos Driver Team Points 2 George Russell Mercedes 242 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 241 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 236 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 233

F1 fans left with that 'what if' feeling over damp squib title race

While the title race is the one that really matters, one look at the current Drivers' standings does leave you with a feeling of 'what if'.

What if Russell could have at least made a fight of it with Antonelli? What if Red Bull had got their act together just a little sooner? What if Ferrari's form had not slumped dramatically after Silverstone in July?

We could have had a battle for the ages to decide the destination of the championship - instead of a race which will likely be over with four races still remaining.

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