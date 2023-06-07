Horner tells fans 'WATCH THIS SPACE' after surprise visit

Harry Smith

Christian Horner shocked fans on Wednesday when he posted a picture of himself standing outside No.10 Downing Street to his Instagram page.

The building is the traditional home of the prime minister of the United Kingdom with Rishi Sunak currently residing there after taking over as leader of the Conservative Party late in 2022.

Horner has been enjoying success on and off the track this year with his Red Bull team dominating the 2023 F1 world championship, taking seven wins from a possible seven to start the season.

With Red Bull seemingly heading for back-to-back constructor and driver titles, there would have been plenty for Horner to talk about on his trip to Downing Street.

Suited and booted

Horner posted the picture to his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, dressed up in a smart navy suit and standing on the front steps of No.10.

The post was captioned: "Productive and inspiring morning at number 10 today with other business leaders to discuss how inclusion and diversity can be used to drive economic growth.

"This is a key focus area for us at @redbullracing with plenty more to come over the summer. Watch this space!"

Fans of the team will now be decoding Horner's vague "Watch this space!" cliffhanger.

