Red Bull F1 chief believes they could win EVERY race in 2023

Jay Winter

Wednesday 7 June 2023 15:27

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has claimed that "it's possible" for his side to win every race on the 2023 F1 calendar after Max Verstappen displayed yet another dominant showing at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman's win in Barcelona made it seven from seven for the Austrian team as they extended their constructors' championship lead to 135 points over second-place Mercedes.

While Verstappen has been raking in the majority of the points after winning four of the seven races, Marko believes his team-mate Sergio Perez is also good enough to claim victory in case of any mechanical or technical mishaps.

When asked by oe24 if his team really could win all the races this year, Marko responded: "It's possible.

"If Max has a failure or a collision, Checo can step in – if he's in form."

Max Verstappen surpassed Nigel Mansell to become the sixth driver with the most laps led in F1, after completing his ninth start-to-finish victory

Despite his optimism, the Red Bull advisor refused to get carried away.

"But for now, let's focus on winning the 100th GP in Montreal," he said.

"Then we can look forward to the Austrian GP in Spielberg."

Verstappen will be looking to recreate his form from last year when he visited North America after he beat out Carlos Sainz to the chequered flag at Canadian Grand Prix.

