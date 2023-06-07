Red Bull reveal NEW DRIVER interest as Verstappen talks confirmed and Mercedes told to SACK star man – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 7 June 2023 00:27

Helmut Marko has confirmed Red Bull's admiration for Spanish teenager Pepe Marti, who claimed a dominant victory on home soil in the F3 feature race in Barcelona.

Horner admits talks will be held with Verstappen over ‘IGNORED’ team orders

Christian Horner has revealed that he will talk to Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver seemingly ignored team orders to avoid pushing for fear of exceeding track limits during the Spanish Grand Prix.

Mercedes told to SACK Russell over Hamilton collision

British racing driver Richard Bradley has claimed that Mercedes should have sacked George Russell following his collision with Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix, after he stated that the 25-year-old's actions were "unforgivable".

Brundle gives Red Bull CRUMBLE verdict after another high-profile exit

Martin Brundle does not see the departure of Rob Marshall from Red Bull as a catalyst for the reigning champions to "crumble".

Wolff reveals big Mercedes RISK after Spanish Grand Prix success

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes took a "risk" in making such dramatic changes to the W14 mid-season, as he insisted there was still a long way to go to catch up to Red Bull.

Piquet given FINAL court verdict over racist Hamilton remarks

Nelson Piquet has reportedly lost an appeal to avoid paying a £817,000 (5mil Brazilian Real) after making racist and homophobic remarks about Lewis Hamilton, according to Brazilian outlet O Globo.

