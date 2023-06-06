Piquet given FINAL court verdict over racist Hamilton remarks

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 6 June 2023 21:57

Nelson Piquet has reportedly lost an appeal to avoid paying a £817,000 (5mil Brazilian Real) after making racist and homophobic remarks about Lewis Hamilton, according to Brazilian outlet O Globo.

Piquet, a three-time Formula 1 world champion, was ordered to pay 5 million Brazilian Real in moral damages following a Brazilian court ruling in March this year. Having initially appealed against the decision, the 70-year-old has now reportedly been ordered to pay the fine.

After footage emerged last year of an interview from November 2021, Piquet appeared to use a racial slur in reference to Hamilton when discussing his crash with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and other F1 drivers take the knee as part of the fight against racism

Hamilton, an honorary citizen of Brazil, called for there to be a change to "archaic mindsets" when the footage emerged last summer. Piquet apologised and said that his comments has been misinterpreted in their translation from Brazilian Portuguese.

A further clip then emerged that showed Piquet using homophobic language against Hamilton while talking about how the Mercedes driver failed to win the 2016 world championship to then team-mate Nico Rosberg.

Four human rights groups, including Brazil’s National LGBT+ Alliance, brought the charges against Piquet.

After making the ruling earlier this year, Judge Pedro Matos de Arrudo said the amount awarded in damages was "so that, as a society, we can someday be free from the pernicious acts that are racism and homophobia".

He added: “This offence is intolerable. Even more so when one considers the projection that is given when it is a person as recognised and admired as the defendant.”

