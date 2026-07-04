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F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

FIA-logo — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation

The FIA have announced an investigation

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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The result of the first of two races during the British Grand Prix weekend could be under threat, after the FIA announced an investigation post-race.

Saturday's sprint race at Silverstone saw Kimi Antonelli claim victory ahead of his championship rival Lewis Hamilton, but it was further back that caught the attention of the stewards.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was squabbling with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson over the final points position during the sprint race, and they were fighting right up to the line.

But there was one incident heading into turn 15 that Hadjar thought was over the limit from New Zealander Lawson when he was defending his eighth position.

Lawson looked to have swerved into the path of Red Bull's Hadjar, causing the Frenchman to immediately say to his engineer on team radio: "Man that was crazy, moved under braking so hard."

The FIA race stewards have launched an investigation into the incident, with Lawson being called to see the stewards after the race for an alleged 'abnormal change of direction'.

SPRINT RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale

FIA investigating Lawson-Hadjar incident

A document released by the FIA revealed that both Lawson and Hadjar would have to visit the stewards around 30 minutes following the end of the British GP sprint race.

It means that the result of the sprint race could yet change, with the two drivers set to find out who it was that achieved that final point for finishing in eighth place.

Hadjar told Sky Sports F1 following the race: "I'm not going to chase that final point so hard, but I hope the decision they take is sensitive, because that was very aggressive in the car."

Lawson also seemed to admit that his defence of the position was 'aggressive', saying: "It was close, it was probably quite aggressive. To be fair, I hadn’t started braking yet, so we were still full throttle, but maybe it was quite aggressive, let’s see [what the stewards say]."

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F1 FIA Liam Lawson British Grand Prix Isack Hadjar

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