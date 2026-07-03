F1 champion Lando Norris gives shock reaction to Max Verstappen signing
F1 champion Lando Norris gives shock reaction to Max Verstappen signing
Could Lando Norris and Max Verstappen one day become team-mates?Make us your Google favorite
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has issued a shock reaction to rumours linking Max Verstappen with a move to McLaren.
Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull is being called into question, amid the team's slump in form in 2026, and Verstappen's various contract exit clauses that have been revealed by his manager Raymond Vermeulen.
The Dutchman is yet to have won a grand prix in 2026, despite clearly being one of the most talented drivers on the F1 grid, winning four world championship titles between 2021-2024.
While Mercedes have been long-time admirers of Verstappen, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli's form has meant that the Dutchman is not a consideration for them at this moment in time, leading to a shock team to emerge as the favourites to sign Verstappen.
Last week, it was reported that McLaren were looking at a stunning swoop for Verstappen, although McLaren CEO Zak Brown rubbished these rumours at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The reports have suggested that Oscar Piastri might go the other way to Red Bull, leaving the tantalising prospect of Verstappen vs Norris at McLaren.
And Norris seems to be excited about the potential of going toe-to-toe with a driver of Verstappen's quality.
READ MORE: F1 insider says Mercedes 'get Max for free' in pivotal driver trade
Norris - 'Verstappen, Alonso and Hamilton the best'
Norris won the 2025 world championship, beating Verstappen and current team-mate Piastri to the prize having claimed seven grand prix victories, but is now having to drive a McLaren car that is not capable of achieving such heights.
Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend, Norris said: "I welcome anyone as a team-mate. Of course, Max is, alongside Lewis and Fernando - world champions, I would say - he's alongside some of the best.
"You always want to try and prove yourself against the best. And the best way to prove yourself against the best is to have them as your team-mate. So I'm very open to anyone being my team-mate, honestly.
"I would love Max to be my team-mate. I would love if Lewis was my team-mate. I would love if Fernando was my team-mate. But I also like Oscar as a team-mate. You know, he's honestly an unbelievable driver. I have a very strong team-mate that pushes me."
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