Lewis Hamilton to get monumental F1 title boost as FIA 'set to take immediate action' against Mercedes

The decision could impact the championship as early as this weekend in Austria

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton could be about to receive a major boost in his chances of winning an eighth title, as the FIA are reportedly considering 'taking action' against Mercedes.

Hamilton returned to winning ways at the Barcelona Grand Prix last time out, bringing an end to his 686-day win drought by securing his first full-length race victory in red.

Since the 41-year-old's success in Spain, talk of a serious title battle has ramped up.

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Hamilton's role in the title fight may seem miniscule at present considering Mercedes have won every other grand prix of the 2026 campaign so far, but after a run of positive results for the Brit, he sits in P2 just 41 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.

And his luck may be about to get even better as reports in Italian media claim F1's governing body are looking at introducing a ban on the Mercedes diffuser, as early as this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

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FIA 'could conclude' Mercedes diffuser debate by Austrian GP

Despite it quickly becoming clear that the Silver Arrows were the ones to beat after the opening rounds of the new regulations era, Toto Wolff's F1 outfit opted to bring a comprehensive upgrades package at the Canadian GP.

The extensive updates included an unusual diffuser which took a very different direction from the rest of the cars on the grid.

What made the diffuser introduced in Montreal stand out was the fact that it had serrated edges along the upper section. Mercedes' rivals had attempted to benefit from extending the diffuser in the past along the outermost section, but not the upper section.

Mercedes chose to extend theirs using a different approach, as well as introducing an additional flow deflector on the waterfall section of the diffuser.

However, Ferrari certainly didn't feel the new and improved Mercedes diffuser was unique, with reports claiming they had pitched a similar concept before the FIA supposedly rejected it during pre-season checks.

In Monaco, Inspector Hamilton took a look at the back of the W17 himself, with the Scuderia seeking a further explanation from the FIA regarding the legality of the diffuser.

Now, ahead of this weekend's Austrian GP, AutoRacer.it have reported that Hamilton's squad may have won the diffuser battle.

A report from the Italian publication stated: "After weeks of technical discussions and requests for clarification, the controversy surrounding the diffuser extensions introduced by Mercedes in Canada could reach a definitive conclusion as early as the next race at the Red Bull Ring."

An official decision is said to be expected in the days leading up to this weekend’s on-track action in Austria, with potential for the FIA’s new technical guidance to come into force in time for the eighth round of the championship.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend kicks off on Friday, June 26 with FP1 beginning at 1:30pm local time (CEST).

Qualifying will take place the following day on Saturday, June 27 at 4pm track time before the main event concludes the race weekend on Sunday, June 28.

Lights out for the F1 2026 Austrian GP will be 3pm CEST. For the full weekend schedule, click here.

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