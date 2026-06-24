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Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton new look sends fans wild, F1 star opens up on Ferrari failure

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton new look sends fans wild, F1 star opens up on Ferrari failure

All the latest F1 news on Wednesday June 24

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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F1 fans on social media are going wild over leaked photos which appear to show Lewis Hamilton's new look for next month's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

When Hamilton heads to Silverstone next month he will do so looking for a record-extending 10th grand prix victory around the track, which would follow up his stunning success at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last time out.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari driver admits disappointment over failed F1 transfer

Former F1 driver Robert Kubica has opened up on his disappointment at failing to get a move to the Ferrari team during his time in the sport.

Kubica now races a Ferrari 499P hypercar for AF Corse in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), but has had two spells as an F1 driver across his long racing career.

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Max Verstappen breaks silence over Red Bull summit with top brass

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has addressed the recent speculation surrounding his visit to Red Bull’s headquarters in Salzburg as rumours swirl over his future in the sport.

In the paddock, Verstappen's future has become a hot topic.

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Lando Norris 'wants to have children' as he drops F1 retirement verdict

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has revealed that he will be out of F1 by the time he gets to Lewis Hamilton's age.

Hamilton (41) and Fernando Alonso (44) are the veterans of the paddock and the only two racing in their 40s.

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Lando Norris talks retirement and children
Lando Norris talks retirement and children

Fernando Alonso told to ride out F1 storm at Aston Martin

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has been told he must stay put at Aston Martin or risk throwing away his final chance at success before retirement.

At 44 years of age, Alonso has enjoyed a Formula 1 career which has so far spanned more than two decades.

➡️ READ MORE

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F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Lando Norris Fernando Alonso

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