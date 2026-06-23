F1 fans go wild over Lewis Hamilton new look for Silverstone
F1 fans go wild over Lewis Hamilton new look for Silverstone
Will Lewis Hamilton claim a TENTH British GP victory?
F1 fans on social media are going wild over leaked photos which appear to show Lewis Hamilton's new look for next month's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
When Hamilton heads to Silverstone next month he will do so looking for a record-extending 10th grand prix victory around the track, which would follow up his stunning success at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last time out.
Hamilton is in brilliant form, and his second British GP as a Ferrari driver will be under much better circumstances than his first, when he was struggling in his first season with the team.
And the seven-time world champion and his team-mate Charles Leclerc could have a very different look for the British GP weekend, which kicks off on Friday, July 3.
What appear to be pictures of Hamilton's cap for the British GP weekend are circling on social media, showing a yellow and black colour scheme, the classic colours of Ferrari's logo.
It also features some black laurels on the front of the design, as well as Hamilton's logo on the back, which is made of mesh netting.
While it has not been confirmed to be Hamilton's cap for that weekend, it has got plenty of fans on social media excited that the drivers' overalls - and the SF-26 livery itself - could also be using that yellow and black colour scheme.
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Hamilton's 2026 British GP outfit leaked?
One user on social media said: "Lewis Hamilton’s Silverstone cap being yellow to let us know that we’re aiming for gold this weekend," while another said: "This means Lewis Hamilton's special home race suit may be black and yellow this season."
Another said: "I like it! I think the text on the band is the only downside."
However, some Ferrari fans were not impressed by the new caps, with one saying: "Lewis, I can't believe you approved this, if only you had removed those leaves," referring to the black laurels on the front of the cap.
Another said: "It's one of those things that will only look good on Lewis."
READ MORE: 'Hamilton won't be around for long' - Leclerc told to be patient
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