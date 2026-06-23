Lando Norris 'wants to have children' as he drops F1 retirement verdict
Lando Norris 'wants to have children' as he drops F1 retirement verdict
Lando Norris can't see himself copying Lewis Hamilton
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has revealed that he will be out of F1 by the time he gets to Lewis Hamilton's age.
Hamilton (41) and Fernando Alonso (44) are the veterans of the paddock and the only two racing in their 40s.
At just 26, Norris is one of the younger drivers on the grid and has years ahead of him to carve his legacy in the sport.
Longevity in sport can be seen as both a blessing and a curse - one look at Hamilton and Alonso's contrasting fortunes this year paint a very different picture.
And the McLaren star for one does not want to follow the example set by his seniors, as the reigning champion revealed dreams of being done with the sport by the time he gets to their age.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton rocks Ferrari, new race plans approved
Norris: I will not be in F1 as long as Hamilton
Although Norris believes he won't be in F1 as long as Hamilton has been, he would want his children to pick up his torch one day should he have any.
"No chance. Maybe I am wrong. But I want kids and I want out of here," Norris said when asked if he could see himself racing as long as Hamilton has.
"I hope that my kids would be in Formula 1, so maybe I'll still be around [in the future], and I will always love racing.
"But at the same time, I enjoy a lot of things outside Formula 1 and life is not very long.
"It is not like I am leaving here anytime soon. I still have a long contract, and I want to achieve a lot more in Formula 1, but just not to the level of 40 years old. I don't want to spend half my life driving cars. I want to go and live my life doing other things."
READ MORE: 'Hamilton won't be around for long' - Leclerc told to be patient
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