British engineering legend Adrian Newey does much more than just design title-winning F1 machinery. He also designs shacks, yes shacks.

During his first year working with Aston Martin, the 67-year-old Newey added yet another string to his bow by becoming a brand ambassador for Shack Group, a company who specialise in providing, 'architecturally designed and sustainably constructed homes and cabins for the UK and Europe.'

The decorated F1 legend took a five per cent equity stake in the company co-owned by Sam Pinkham, a British radio and TV presenter and brother of Sky F1's Natalie Pinkham.

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Newey is also a co-designer for Shack Group and put his creativity to use working on a new product line, the ‘Paddock Shack’, which is now available via private commission.

The company's breathtaking portfolio ranges from £120k to £1.12m in price and Newey's paddock shack would set you back at least £130,000.

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So what would you get for your money?

Shack Group posted a sneak peak of the Newey-designed outbuilding earlier this year, showing off the two-bay version of the structure which is also available in a four and six-bay specification.

In June 2026, the company then debuted a full video showing off the impressive design, posting it to Instagram with a caption that read: "F1 Legend, Adrian Newey’s Paddock Shack. Available in two, four and six bay versions. By private commission and at Silverlake, Dorset."

"Design and build by Shack...In collaboration with Adrian Newey, Aston Martin F1."

The modern design shown in the video included space for a coffee table, home gym, living area and even a Porsche 911 Targa 4 parked inside.

The product appeared to be everything a true petrolhead could ever dream of and that's before you even take into account the fact that owning one of these would give you bragging rights for life to say that you have one of Newey's legendary designs situated on your property.

But don't take it from me, take it from the man himself.

Newey gave an insight into his meticulous design process at the start of the video with a quote from the F1 legend stating: "I respond to living and working spaces that celebrate cars. Spaces can be blurred. The 'Paddock Shack' is an eloquent expression of this."

Newey's glittering career in F1

The 67-year-old's esteemed motorsport career spans across multiple decades and has already seen him contribute to 14 F1 drivers' championships and 12 constructors' titles in the pinnacle of motorsport.

His creative genius also saw him succeed across the pond. Immediately after graduating with a first-class honours degree in Aeronautical Engineering from England's very own University of Southampton, Newey landed his first F1 job working for the Fittipaldi F1 team (yes, those Fittipaldis).

A year later, he joined the March team in 1981 and after briefly working as a race engineer in European F2, the legend to be was finally trusted with designing his own cars.

His first projects were the March 82G and 83G which competed in the US-based IMSA GT Championship, with the latter design winning the title in 1983 and 1984.

The Brit even went on to flex his talent in IndyCar, working as a designer and race engineer for Bobby Rahal, who would later become a good friend.

From his impressive Williams F1 designs of the 1990s that picked up four drivers' titles with stars like Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill, to the unstoppable Newey-designed RB19 which is now the most successful F1 car in history, he has triggered championship glory more times than most of us could dream of.

But he isn't done yet.

The decorated design genius took on a new career challenge in 2024 when he signed with Lawrence Stroll's Aston Martin F1 team after leaving Red Bull.

There he is aiming to build a car that can eventually compete for not just race wins, but championships too. And the AMR26 isn't all that he's been busy working on lately.

Hypercars, boats and video games

Outside of F1, the Aston Martin team principal and managing technical partner has worked on open-wheel cars, track-only hypercars such as the Red Bull RB17 and the road-legal Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Newey designed the RB17 hypercar.

He was even listed as a collaborator on Gran Turismo 5, working as chief technical officer for the PlayStation 3 game.

The Brit has also put his name to designs without four wheels, virtual or otherwise.

Newey put his engineering degree to good use by designing a custom-built boat for luxury sailing yacht brand Oyster Yachts. The Oyster 885 Yacht Series II reportedly measured 27 metres and was born out of Newey's ambition to one day sail around the world.

Thought it ended there? Nope! Red Bull's former chief technical officer was even included in the design of a submarine for the energy drink giant's late co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. Newey's involvement is believed to have been a personal wish made by Dietrich who had intended to use the design on his private island, Laucala Island, before he passed in 2022.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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