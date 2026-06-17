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Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton brings wedding to a halt after epic Barcelona Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton brings wedding to a halt after epic Barcelona Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari win was a landmark moment in the F1 2026 campaign

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton brought joy to fans all over the world last weekend by taking victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix, and even managed to disrupt a wedding in the process.

Since switching to the Scuderia from the Silver Arrows for the 2025 campaign, Hamilton has been a shell of his former self.

Throughout his first year in red the seven-time world champion was left questioning his ability and even teased thoughts of retirement.

But after seven rounds of the sport's new regulations cycle, Hamilton finally stood on the top step of a grand prix podium in red.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner prepares bid, Mercedes worry

Hamilton superfans allow Barcelona win to takeover wedding speech

In the aftermath of last Sunday's victory, Hamilton has been busy taking in the overwhelming response from his fiercely loyal fanbase.

After enduring one of the toughest years of his esteemed career last season, the 41-year-old revealed in Barcelona that it was the support of his fans that kept him going when there didn't appear to be a solution to his F1 woes.

"My fans really saved me through such a difficult moment last year," said Hamilton after breaking his 686-grand prix win drought in Spain.

Since his Barcelona GP victory, Hamilton has also been sharing some of his favourite fan-made videos on social media, including a heartwarming clip of a groom sharing the news of Hamilton's victory with his new wife during his wedding speech.

The clip has been shared and reposted by many including Hamilton and in the video, the groom can be seen turning to his completely unsuspecting bride, saying: "I'll just start by saying Lewis won in Barcelona!"

In response, the bride instantly shouted: "No, no he didn't," before covering her face in disbelief as the crowd cheered in support of the 106-time winner's first grand prix victory in red, with the groom joking as he declared that as the biggest cheer they'd heard from the crowd all day.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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