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Max Verstappen looking pensive at the 24h Nurburgring qualifiers

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS 5 Qualifying times on Sunday April 19

Max Verstappen looking pensive at the 24h Nurburgring qualifiers — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS 5 Qualifying times on Sunday April 19

How the first session of the day played out in Germany

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

F1 champion Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring on Sunday (April 19) for the second day of action at the ADAC 24h Qualifiers weekend - and we will have full Qualifying results for you.

The Dutchman returns to the Nurburgring with his Mercedes-AMG GT3 team alongside Austrian driver Lucas Auer, less than 24 hours on from Saturday's tragic events at the iconic German track.

Less than 30 minutes had passed in Saturday's race before a seven-car crash caused the event to be cancelled and claimed the life of 66-year-old Juha Miettinen.

Racing will continue on Sunday despite the tragedy, and we have two Qualifying sessions before the race proper.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm driver debut at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Nurburgring Qualifying Results: NLS5 2026

Below is our results table where the official NLS5 Qualifying results will be posted. Check back when the session is complete at 0845 UK time for full details:.

Nurburgring Qualifying Results: NLS5 2026
Position Car Number Team Time/Status
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC

NLS5 Qualifying start times

The first Qualifying session gets under way at 0715 UK time on Sunday April 19 (0815 local time). It runs for 90 minutes, through to 0845 UK (0945 local time).

How to watch Verstappen in Nurburgring Qualifying

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, check out our live stream below:

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk

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