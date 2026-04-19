Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS 5 Qualifying times on Sunday April 19
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS 5 Qualifying times on Sunday April 19
How the first session of the day played out in Germany
F1 champion Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring on Sunday (April 19) for the second day of action at the ADAC 24h Qualifiers weekend - and we will have full Qualifying results for you.
The Dutchman returns to the Nurburgring with his Mercedes-AMG GT3 team alongside Austrian driver Lucas Auer, less than 24 hours on from Saturday's tragic events at the iconic German track.
Less than 30 minutes had passed in Saturday's race before a seven-car crash caused the event to be cancelled and claimed the life of 66-year-old Juha Miettinen.
Racing will continue on Sunday despite the tragedy, and we have two Qualifying sessions before the race proper.
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Nurburgring Qualifying Results: NLS5 2026
Below is our results table where the official NLS5 Qualifying results will be posted. Check back when the session is complete at 0845 UK time for full details:.
|Position
|Car Number
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
NLS5 Qualifying start times
The first Qualifying session gets under way at 0715 UK time on Sunday April 19 (0815 local time). It runs for 90 minutes, through to 0845 UK (0945 local time).
How to watch Verstappen in Nurburgring Qualifying
You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, check out our live stream below:
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