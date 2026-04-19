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Verstappen Racing, Nurburgring, 2026, generic

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS5 Top Qualifying times on Sunday April 19

Verstappen Racing, Nurburgring, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS5 Top Qualifying times on Sunday April 19

A full rundown on the fastest times from Top Qualifying

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Max Verstappen's Mercedes-AMG GT3 team were beaten to pole position during Top Qualifying at the Nurburgring on Sunday (April 19).

It was Thierry Vermeulen - supported by Verstappen and son of the Dutchman's manager Raymond Vermeulen - who secured pole position for Race 2 (NLS5 round) of the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers by clocking the fastest lap in Top Qualifying.

Driving the Ferrari for Realize Kondo Racing with Rinaldi, he completed a lap in 8:10.275. Lucas Auer participated in the shootout instead of the F1 champion with the Verstappen Racing-AMG, securing fifth place.

For Schnabl Engineering, however, Top Qualifying was a day best forgotten. Alessio Picariello, piloting the Dunlop-Porsche, hit the guardrail at Mutkurve and had to return to the pits with damage.

Meanwhile, Sven Muller crashed the Falken-Porsche at Hatzenbach, while the first seven drivers avoided the slow zone imposed ahead of Muller’s Porsche during their initial push, but those following were not as fortunate.

Shortly after the yellow flags were lifted, marshals at Hatzenbach were called back into action when Yuichi Nakayama’s Toyo-Mercedes-AMG came to a halt.

One by one, the lap times dropped in until Vermeulen emerged at the top and the Dutchman will now start Sunday’s NLS5 race on the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife from pole position.

READ MORE: F1 team confirm driver debut at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Nurburgring Top Qualifying Results: NLS5 2026

Nurburgring Top Qualifying Results: NLS5 2026
Position Car Number Team Time/Status
145Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo268:10.275
223BMW M4 GT3 EVO+ 00.001
316Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II+00.965
4911Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26+02.033
53Mercedes-AMG GT3+03.076
626Mercedes-AMG GT3+03.202
711Mercedes-AMG GT3+03.649
848Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26 +03.809
980Mercedes-AMG GT3+ 04.034
105Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26+04.218
1165Ford Mustang GT3+ 04.259
1284Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2+04.932
13123Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26+05.773
1477BMW M4 GT3 EVO+06.167
157Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2+06.659
1647Mercedes-AMG GT3+07.080
1799BMW M4 GT3 EVO+07.525
1871Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II+07.738
1969McLaren 720S-GT3+08.346
2034Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3+08.438

NLS5 Race start times

The NLS5 race gets under way at 12:00 UK time (13:00 local time) and runs for four hours through to 16:00 UK time (17:00 local).

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, check out our live stream below:

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen breaks silence as champion addresses exit talk

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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