Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two as F1 star makes thrilling appearance
Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two as F1 star makes thrilling appearance
Daniel Ricciardo was sacked by VCARB midway through the 2024 season
Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been seen racing around on two wheels, delighting his fans on social media.
Ricciardo retired from F1 back in 2024, after being axed by Red Bull's sister team following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.
While the Australian didn't officially retire at the time, he revealed a few months later that he had indeed retired from F1, and that he would not be returning to the racing series, despite being a candidate for a seat at new team Cadillac.
Ricciardo was last year announced to have taken up a new role, with the 36-year-old becoming an ambassador for Ford Racing, although his role is understood not to have anything to do with his former Red Bull F1 team's power unit partnership with Ford.
Now, Ricciardo has taken to Instagram to show off his skills on two wheels, riding a motocross bike over a series of bumps.
The video was part of a post which also showed Ricciardo at the top of a mountain, posing with a friend in motocross gear and posing in Ford Racing gear.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement: The three options for 2027
Will Ricciardo return to F1?
While it has been confirmed that Ricciardo's new role will have nothing to do with Red Bull and Ford's powertrain partnership in F1, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has recently suggested that it may lead to the Australian returning to the F1 paddock as a guest of the team.
Ricciardo has made it clear that he will not race in F1 again, but an appearance alongside his former Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen at a race weekend would send F1 fans into overdrive.
Ricciardo and Verstappen were a very popular pairing during their time at Red Bull, but were separated in 2019 when Ricciardo opted to move elsewhere to try and become a number one driver, with it being clear that Verstappen was a future world champion in the making.
The Australian's moves to Renault and then McLaren did not work out, but the pair still share a good relationship.
Verstappen and Ricciardo have been seen in YouTube videos together since Ricciardo's Ford Racing move, and there is hope that they will be reunited once again later in the year.
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