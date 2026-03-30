Max Verstappen knew these new F1 regulations would be bad, he told everybody three years ago

Max Verstappen's prophetic take on the 2026 F1 regulations has emerged, dating all the way back to 2023.

One of the main concerns Red Bull bosses will have to face this year is keeping Verstappen in the sport, who, after only three rounds of the new regulations, appears to be on the verge of quitting.

The Dutch media reported after the Japanese Grand Prix weekend that Verstappen was 'seriously considering' F1 retirement, and alluded to the fact his current relationship with the new cars 'isn't healthy' in his own post race interview.

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Verstappen's main issue with the new cars is in relation to energy harvesting and management, having to use methods such as super clipping or lifting and coasting instead of taking a track flat out.

READ MORE: Verstappen suffers Red Bull humiliation at Japanese GP

Verstappen's 2026 prophecy

After a miserable weekend for Verstappen at Suzuka, where he finished eighth, clips from 2023 have emerged where the Dutchman delivered his thoughts on what the new rules would be like...and his fears have eerily materialised.

The interview took place at the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix post-race press conference, where Verstappen was asked about the new rules. The exchange went as follows:

Interviewer: "Christian Horner, he talked a lot about the 2026 regulations this weekend and he fears that if the engine regulations stay as they are now, that on the chassis side, a lot has to change with active aerodynamics, maybe even downshifting on the straights because the drag has to be reduced so much. He thinks that's not the way forward for Formula 1. What's your opinion on that?"

Verstappen then responded: "I've been talking about that as well with the team and I've seen the data already on the simulator as well. To me, it looks pretty terrible.

"I mean, if you go flat-out on the straight at Monza, I don't know what it is, like four or five hundred before the end of the straight, you have to downshift flat-out because that's faster. I think that's not the way forward. Of course, probably that's one of the worst tracks.

"But for me, the problem is, it looks like it's going to be an ICE competition, like whoever has the strongest engine will have a big benefit. But I don't think that should be the intention of Formula 1, because then you will start a massive development war again, and it will become quite expensive to find, probably a few horsepower here and there. I think it actually should be opposite. Plus, the cars probably have a lot less drag. So, it will be even harder to overtake on the straight."

Verstappen: 2026 regs look very bad

"And then I think yeah, you have the active aerodynamics, which you can’t control. Well, it will be… I don't know… the system will control it for you. Which then I think makes it very awkward to drive, because I prefer to control it myself. Of course, when you're behind someone, maybe you need more front or more rear. These kind of things. If the system starts to control that for you, I don't think that's the right way forward.

"Plus, the weight is going up again. So yeah, we have to seriously look at this because I mean, '26 is not that far away. And at the moment, to me, it looks very bad from all the numbers and what I see from the data already. So, it's not something I'm very excited about at the moment."

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