Toto Wolff gets into awkward interview with Sky Sports F1 pundit: 'We did a setup twerk'
Toto Wolff gets into awkward interview with Sky Sports F1 pundit: 'We did a setup twerk'
Toto Wolff got his words in a twist in Japan
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff got himself all a bother in an interview during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, making an interesting admission about a change to George Russell's car in the process.
Wolff was in the paddock at Suzuka this weekend for the the third round of the F1 2026 championship, with his driver duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell locking out the front row once again ahead of Sunday's race.
The Silver Arrows have dominated the early stages of the sport's new regulations cycle, with Russell currently top of the drivers' standings and Mercedes leading the way in the constructors' championship.
But it is the teenage star Antonelli who is looking for glory at Suzuka, on a high after taking home the first grand prix win of his career in Shanghai last time out.
Antonelli looked more competitive than his much more experienced team-mate on Saturday, with Russell complaining of 'weird vibrations from the rear' of his W17 before telling media that Mercedes had made 'a small adjustment to the rear suspension' heading into qualifying.
But when Russell's team principal attempted to explain the changes made to the British driver's machinery, things took an interesting turn.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen humiliated as Hamilton issued FIA warning
Wolff and Mercedes 'twerking' in Japan
Speaking to Sky Sports F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz after qualifying, Wolff said: "Yeah I think we did a setup twerk on the other side, something that we expected to have less impact than it had and it put the car on the nose so too much oversteer and it made it very difficult for him."
And no, you didn't read that wrong, Mercedes have been busy twerking in the garage at Suzuka according to Wolff.
It was clear however that the word the Austrian F1 boss was looking for was tweak... Mercedes had been busy tweaking Russell's W17 before qualifying.
Asked if Russell would be able to save some tyres for Sunday's race based off the setup, Wolff replied: "No, it’s probably the opposite I think he needs to carry this into the race now which is certainly a disadvantage but these things happen."
But Kravitz being Kravitz, he refused to let Wolff's slip up go, saying: "I never thought of George as someone who likes twerks or twerking."
Wolff then responded, adopting a concerned expression, adding: "I hope I used the right word we did a mistake."
Kravitz replied: "I mean twerking is never a mistake, maybe he did a tweak to the car and it was bad and maybe a twerk is something else, anyway!"
The Mercedes team principal then decided to call it a day on the interview, saying: "Maybe it was just a change that went wrong," before leaving Kravitz to continue the segment, clearly amused.
READ MORE: FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen summoned by Red Bull boss over incident with journalist at Japanese Grand Prix
- 44 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
What is ADUO? The FIA lifeline that could save F1 teams
The Ferrari 'conspiracy' at the Japanese Grand Prix that could worry Lewis Hamilton
F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix for FREE
Max Verstappen completely lost with F1: 'I'm not angry, that's not good'
Latest News
Toto Wolff gets into awkward interview with Sky Sports F1 pundit: 'We did a setup twerk'
- 18 minutes ago
Max Verstappen summoned by Red Bull boss over incident with journalist at Japanese Grand Prix
- 44 minutes ago
F1 fans furious after seeing footage of Verstappen and Russell: "This is unacceptable"
- 1 hour ago
What is ADUO? The FIA lifeline that could save F1 teams
- 2 hours ago
The Ferrari 'conspiracy' at the Japanese Grand Prix that could worry Lewis Hamilton
- 3 hours ago
F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix for FREE
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
- 26 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
Max Verstappen disqualified from Nurburgring race hours after huge win
- 21 march
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- 21 march
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen left laughing as Mercedes announce new team principal role
- 21 march