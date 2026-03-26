After a week off, the F1 2026 championship returns with the Japanese Grand Prix, which will mark the third round of the season and will be hosted at the Suzuka Circuit.

The F1 track will also mark the last race on the calendar before a month of no racing after both of April's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix were cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Also, for those tuning in early from the UK, make sure to set those alarms once again and remember that Sunday's race will be taking place at 6am BST due to the clocks springing forward in the early hours of Sunday morning.

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As Mercedes head to Suzuka as the leaders of both the drivers' and the constructors' championship, there has been a slight adjustment to the controversial energy management parameters announced for qualifying in Suzuka on Saturday.

But will this change be the only factor to impact the drivers in Japan or could the chaotic weather previously forecast for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix also come into play?

Let's take a look.

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F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, March 27 (FP1 & FP2)

The Japanese GP weekend will kick off on Friday at 11:30 local time (JST), which is 02:30 GMT. As the forecast currently stands, temperatures will reach a high of 18 degrees Celsius during the first practice session.

There is a zero per cent chance of rain and a very light wind will be felt from the south-west, with speeds of 6km/h expected.

Temperatures will rise slightly to 19 degrees Celsius for the second practice session of the day at 15:00 JST (06:00 GMT), but once again, no rain is forecast and light winds will continue.

Saturday, March 28 (FP3 & Qualifying)

The Saturday schedule in Suzuka is not set to be interrupted by disastrous weather as things stand and once again, temperatures will sit at around 18 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 17 degrees throughout the third and final practice session of the weekend.

Similar low wind speeds are to be expected coming from the south-east, but the first chance of rain could slowly creep in during the second half of FP3 with a four per cent chance of precipitation from midday onwards at the circuit.

Qualifying for the third round of the 2026 championship will then take place at 15:00 JST (06:00 GMT) where temperatures are expected to jump slightly up to 19 degrees Celsius, with a zero per cent chance of rain making for ideal driving conditions.

Sunday, March 29 (Race)

Lights out for the Japanese GP will be at 14:00 local time (JST), which is 06:00 BST given that the UK clocks go forward earlier on Sunday morning.

The current weather forecast expects sunny yet slightly cloudier conditions for lights out on Sunday than the two previous days of track running, with temperatures sitting at 18 degrees Celsius at 3pm local time.

Humidity levels of between 53 and 58 per cent are currently forecast during the grand prix distance, but luckily, the high chance of showers previously forecast to interrupt the race look to have subsided for now, with just a five per cent chance of rain during the 53-lap grand prix.

For regular weather updates across the Japanese GP weekend, be sure to check in with this page.

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