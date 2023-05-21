Verstappen WILL race in Imola replacement as UK track hit by Bottas and Hamilton urged to JOIN Red Bull – GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen will be taking part in a virtual race this weekend after his sim racing team confirmed that an esports event will go ahead following Formula 1’s decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Bottas hits UK track to race after Emilia Romagna GP cancellation
Valtteri Bottas is not letting the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix stop him from racing this weekend.
Hamilton URGED to ditch Mercedes for Red Bull to rival Verstappen for F1 crown
Lewis Hamilton has been urged to swap Mercedes for Red Bull to race in the same car as Max Verstappen to work out who is “the best of all time” by experienced Dutch motorsports driver Tom Coronel.
Monaco Grand Prix set to make F1 HISTORY with new format
For the first time ever, the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix is to be produced by F1's in-house production team rather than by a local host broadcaster, after a three-year deal was struck.
Steiner BLASTS classic F1 tracks after Miami comparison
Guenther Steiner wants to see the classic F1 tracks catch up with Miami when it comes to off-track entertainment.
Leclerc to face off against sporting LEGEND in Monaco Grand Prix football match
Charles Leclerc will headline the F1 drivers set to take part in the Monaco World Stars Charity Football Match this week.
