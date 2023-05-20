Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 20 May 2023

Lewis Hamilton has been urged to swap Mercedes for Red Bull to race in the same car as Max Verstappen to work out who is “the best of all time” by experienced Dutch motorsports driver Tom Coronel.

Formula 1 has been dominated by the pair’s battle on the track in recent times, with the duo providing some unforgettable moments in the sport’s history.

This season has seen Verstappen - alongside Sergio Perez - dominate Hamilton in the Red Bull, with Mercedes’ W14 simply unable to compete against the ferocious RB19.

Fans of both drivers have long argued that their preferred F1 star is the faster man, but given that they race in different cars it has been impossible to know for sure.

However, Coronel now wants to put the debate to bed once and for all after he urged Hamilton to make a dramatic move and swap Mercedes for Red Bull.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been long-term rivals in F1

'Red Bull, Max and Hamilton'

"I'm still curious about the duo Max [Verstappen] and [Lewis] Hamilton,” he told the RacingNews365 podcast.”I would just like to see them in the same car.

"Yes, really! And I know there are several [others], because I want the truth to come out [about who is the fastest]. I'm telling you, if that's going to happen, Red Bull, Max and Hamilton... let them play outside!

"I'm just curious to see what's going to happen. Then the truth will finally come out because it's still the question: who is the best of all time?"

