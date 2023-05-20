Matthew Hobkinson

Max Verstappen will be taking part in a virtual race this weekend after his sim racing team confirmed that an esports event will go ahead following Formula 1’s decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The torrential rain and heavy flooding meant that F1 had no choice but to cancel the race this weekend. Fans will no doubt be devastated to miss out on seeing their favourite drivers race around Imola – but they might still have a chance to see them in action.

Talks of all 20 drivers racing against one another in a virtual alternative appeared to hit somewhat of a brick wall, but that has not stopped everyone from signing up to the idea.

Verstappen is now set to headline alongside some of Team Redline’s own drivers in a return of the Real Racers Never Quit event – something which was created during the pandemic to keep both fans and drivers entertained.

The full line-up is still to be announced, but with Verstappen among those confirmed for the event, fans are already rightly beginning to get excited.

The race is set to take place at 2:30pm (GMT) on Sunday 21 May, where it will be shown live on streaming platform Twitch through Team Redline’s own channel.

Other stars that have so far been announced include: Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan, reigning F2 champion and Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich and current Formula 2 drivers Ayumu Iwasa, Richard Verschoor, Jak Crawford, Isack Hadjar and Enzo Fittipaldi.

While we are still waiting for full details to be confirmed, it is understood that the race will be based at the Imola circuit – albeit virtually this time round.

