Leclerc to face off against sporting LEGEND in Monaco Grand Prix football match

Joe Ellis

Saturday 20 May 2023 23:42

Charles Leclerc will headline the F1 drivers set to take part in the Monaco World Stars Charity Football Match this week.

The Ferrari driver is a regular in the event that takes place in the week leading up to the Monaco Grand Prix and he will go head-to-head with a sporting legend.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will lead the opposition to Leclerc's side as the Serbian prepares for the French Open at Roland Garros.

There will be roughly 30 celebrities taking part in the event including jet-ski world champion Lisa Battaglia.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix set to make F1 HISTORY with new format

Carlos Sainz has played in the game before and will do so again in 2023

F1 versus the world

With F1 in Monaco for the crown jewel of the calendar, plenty of the grid will be putting their boots on for the game watched by many in person and on TV.

Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz will lineup alongside the Monegasque as will Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Fernando Alonso is also expected to play while Lewis Hamilton, who has impressed with his football skills in the past, and Max Verstappen are not thought to be playing.

READ MORE: Ted Kravitz: The Notebook star who made Max Verstappen mad