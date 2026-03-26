close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
fia, ferrari, lewis hamilton, charles leclerc, fred vasseur

FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

fia, ferrari, lewis hamilton, charles leclerc, fred vasseur — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed a Ferrari F1 car was subject to inspections

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection on one of the Ferrari F1 2026 cars ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

The Scuderia have enjoyed a more positive start to the new campaign after finishing a lowly fourth in the constructors' championship last season, with star signing Lewis Hamilton finally returning to the grand prix podium in Shanghai last time out.

The seven-time champion made the move to the Maranello-based squad at the start of 2025 but only made one podium appearance during his first season in red after winning last year's Chinese GP sprint.

But following a miserable debut season with his new team, Hamilton finally brought an end to his grand prix podium drought that had lasted 27 races, finishing P3 at the 2026 Chinese GP.

The 41-year-old managed to not only secure his best grand prix result at Ferrari to date last time out, but also finished ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, who crossed the line in P4 at the wheel of his SF-26.

Following the grand prix, the FIA have revealed that Leclerc's Ferrari was subject to 'extensive inspections', with the outcome announced by F1's governing body ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen kicks out journalist as brutal Aston Martin timeline revealed

FIA announce outcome of Shanghai Ferrari inspection

An official FIA record released ahead of this weekend's race has revealed that Leclerc's SF-26 was subject to extensive physical inspections at the previous round of the 2026 campaign in Shanghai.

Following the race, the Monegasque driver's Ferrari was randomly chosen among the top 10 finishers at the Chinese GP, with the rear wing adjuster system, all the attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the standard ECU subject to inspection.

In relation to Article C3.11.6, the number and type of actuators and sensors, the connection to the FIA standard ECU and the installation of sensors were all checked.

Additionally, the identification of sensors and actuator valves, the homologation status of sensors and actuator valves, the data logging of signals and the FIA-F1-DOC-001-F submissions were all checked in relation to Article C8.

Thankfully for the Scuderia, Leclerc's half of the Chinese GP points haul will remain unchanged after the FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer confirmed: "All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2026 Formula One Technical Regulations."

READ MORE: Aston Martin confirm driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix

Related

F1 Ferrari FIA Charles Leclerc Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue

Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue

  • 58 minutes ago
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

  • 11 minutes ago
F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 3 hours ago
FIA announce last-minute Japanese Grand Prix qualifying rule change

FIA announce last-minute Japanese Grand Prix qualifying rule change

  • Today 15:14
Max Verstappen ban on British journalist angers media as 'walk out' suggestion raised

Max Verstappen ban on British journalist angers media as 'walk out' suggestion raised

  • Today 17:35
F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

F1 2026 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Suzuka

  • Today 16:43

Just in

22:43
FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict
21:56
Kim Kardashian at the Japanese Grand Prix? F1 fans think private jet update provides big clue
20:30
'Can we get over Christian Horner': Why former Red Bull chief is wrong for Aston Martin
19:43
F1 champion Max Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak
18:55
F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict Latest F1 News

FIA storm after Mercedes F1 disqualification verdict

11 minutes ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak Max Verstappen

F1 champion Max Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak

3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

3 hours ago
How Adrian Newey and Christian Horner can still work together in F1 Christian Horner

How Adrian Newey and Christian Horner can still work together in F1

Today 18:14
Ontdek het op Google Play
x