FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
FIA confirm 'extensive' Ferrari inspection ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
The FIA have revealed a Ferrari F1 car was subject to inspections
The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection on one of the Ferrari F1 2026 cars ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.
The Scuderia have enjoyed a more positive start to the new campaign after finishing a lowly fourth in the constructors' championship last season, with star signing Lewis Hamilton finally returning to the grand prix podium in Shanghai last time out.
The seven-time champion made the move to the Maranello-based squad at the start of 2025 but only made one podium appearance during his first season in red after winning last year's Chinese GP sprint.
But following a miserable debut season with his new team, Hamilton finally brought an end to his grand prix podium drought that had lasted 27 races, finishing P3 at the 2026 Chinese GP.
The 41-year-old managed to not only secure his best grand prix result at Ferrari to date last time out, but also finished ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, who crossed the line in P4 at the wheel of his SF-26.
Following the grand prix, the FIA have revealed that Leclerc's Ferrari was subject to 'extensive inspections', with the outcome announced by F1's governing body ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP.
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FIA announce outcome of Shanghai Ferrari inspection
An official FIA record released ahead of this weekend's race has revealed that Leclerc's SF-26 was subject to extensive physical inspections at the previous round of the 2026 campaign in Shanghai.
Following the race, the Monegasque driver's Ferrari was randomly chosen among the top 10 finishers at the Chinese GP, with the rear wing adjuster system, all the attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the standard ECU subject to inspection.
In relation to Article C3.11.6, the number and type of actuators and sensors, the connection to the FIA standard ECU and the installation of sensors were all checked.
Additionally, the identification of sensors and actuator valves, the homologation status of sensors and actuator valves, the data logging of signals and the FIA-F1-DOC-001-F submissions were all checked in relation to Article C8.
Thankfully for the Scuderia, Leclerc's half of the Chinese GP points haul will remain unchanged after the FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer confirmed: "All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2026 Formula One Technical Regulations."
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