Max Verstappen not impressed by FIA rule change ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen not impressed by FIA rule change ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
The Dutchman believes much more change is needed
Max Verstappen has been extremely vocal about the issues with F1's new regulations in 2026, and while the FIA is making changes the Dutchman does not believe they are going far enough.
Verstappen is gearing up for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, and he spoke with media on Thursday ahead of the race weekend.
The 28-year-old four-time world champion was asked about the FIA rule change which is being made in a bid to improve qualifying. This after the shocking revelation that the new regulations stop a driver going flat out for a complete lap.
The so-called "super clipping" means cars lose significant speed on the straights. To address this, the FIA has reduced the energy recovery from nine megajoules to eight. Verstappen though believes that is not nearly enough to really improve a grim situation.
READ MORE: Verstappen banishes English journalist from press conference
Verstappen on FIA change
"These are minor changes, and next year we’ll need more substantial adjustments. It makes only a small difference - just not enough," he told assembled media.
Despite winning the last four Japanese Grands Prix, Verstappen remains humble about those achievements and knows that 2026 will represent a far greater challenge.
"I don't dwell on previous years, every season is different. We have to be realistic. Right now, we aren’t even close to that level. I’ll take the weekend as it comes and see where we stand."
What has Verstappen said about F1's new regulations?
Put simply, Verstappen hates them and believes them to be anti-racing. Rules which mean battery management is more important than simply driving as fast as possible.
In probably his most brutal soundbite, Verstappen said during pre-season testing that he believes F1 is now 'Formula E on steroids'.
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