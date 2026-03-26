George Russell team member 'slept under' Japanese Grand Prix grandstand
George Russell team member 'slept under' Japanese Grand Prix grandstand
F1 isn't always glamorous
F1 might be the most glamorous sport in the world, but that doesn't always tell the whole story for those who work in it.
The pinnacle of motorsport attracts the biggest celebrities and richest people on the planet to sip champagne in the paddock. But the reality for those working in the sport is very different.
The drivers themselves, albeit on jaw-dropping salaries with eye-watering bonuses, sacrifice an incredible amount to get where they are and put in countless hours of hard work behind the scenes.
But they have an incredible support system around them, helped by a lot of people who very few fans of the sport will have heard of before.
One of those people at Mercedes is Katsuhide Kuwahara (Katsu), George Russell's performance engineer.
READ MORE: Fernando Alonso absent at Japanese GP
Greatness from small beginnings
And although he might be trackside for this weekend's race, his first experience at Suzuka for the 2005 Japanese GP when he was just 16 was very different indeed.
"I didn't have much money to get accommodation like a hotel,” he told Mercedes' in-house media.
"So, I just went there on Saturday morning and just slept underneath the Turn 1 grandstand on cardboard and then spent the full night.
"You don't mind when you’re 16 and have unlimited energy. I wasn’t the only one who did it, so I didn’t mind!"
Fast forward to this weekend and Katsu will be back at Suzuka - this time as Russell's performance engineer - but his excitement hasn't wavered at all.
"Obviously I am biased, but until I joined F1 I did not appreciate that everything that teams and drivers say externally about Suzuka is what they really feel," he said.
"Everyone always says it’s the best track with best fans, and having spoken to those people around me it seems that is the case.
"The track layout with all its high-speed, flowing corners in succession makes it a cool track to drive.
"Then if you look at the history, so many memorable title-deciding moments have happened there.
"Obviously the race has now moved to the cherry blossom season, which looks great – but a bit sad for me personally as my birthday is 13 October, which used to be when the race would take place!"
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