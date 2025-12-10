F1's highest paid drivers for 2025 have been revealed and although it's good news for Lewis Hamilton, he's still not top dog.

Forbes have unveiled their 2025 list of the top 10 F1 stars by salary and bonus and spoiler alert: the numbers are eye-watering.

Even the 'lesser-paid' stars are rolling in the dough, but there are a few front-runners that won't need to lift a finger again once they call time on the sport.

Although he's no longer number one on the track, Max Verstappen leads the way with a whopping $76,000,000 when you take into account his salary and bonuses.

Hamilton comes in P2, something he couldn't achieve on the track, at $70,500,000; while the newly-crowned champion Lando Norris secures third spot at $57,500,000.

Find the list of the top 10 highest paid F1 stars in 2025 according to Forbes below!

F1 Driver Salaries

