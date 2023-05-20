Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 20 May 2023 18:42

Formula 1 have confirmed that they will be making “an immediate €1million (£867,415) donation” to support the communities in the Emilia Romagna region affected by the flooding.

At least 14 people are now understood to have died following the heavy rain, with more than 13,000 people having been evacuated from their homes.

Ferrari confirmed that they would be making a €1m donation and now F1 have also pledged the same amount to the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I was born and grew up in the marvellous lands of Emilia-Romagna, a place that is living through some of the saddest moments in its history.

F1 took the decision to cancel the Imola Race this weekend

“The situation facing the communities in the region is terrible, but I know that the resilience and passion of the people in the region, like so many across Italy, will prevail through this crisis.

“We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground.

“My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula 1 community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.”

