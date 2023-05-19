Protesters left FURIOUS amid F1 Imola race cancellation

Matthew Hobkinson

Extinction Rebellion have criticised the media for not “focusing on what matters” after Formula 1 decided to cancel this weekend’s race at Imola.

At least 14 people are now understood to have died following the heavy rain in the Emilia-Romagna region. More than 13,000 people have been evacuated from their homes with some even being lifted to safety from their rooftops.

F1 decided to cancel the Grand Prix due to take place this weekend, stating: "It is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel, and it is the right thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region."

The emergency services would have also had to turn their attention away from the flooding in order to ensure the safety of those at the race if it had taken place – diverting vital resources away from those who need it most.

Extinction Rebellion lash out at F1 coverage

Protest group Extinction Rebellion, who describe themselves as an international "non-violent civil disobedience" movement, have now slammed the media’s coverage of the ongoing events for what they claim is too centred on the race cancellation itself.

“While many are heartbroken about the high carbon, high profit, @‌F1 race cancellation,” a social media post from their official account stated. “Shouldn't big media care more about on the deaths of at least 9 people, and thousands homeless or evacuated across multiple countries?”

While many are heartbroken about the high carbon, high profit, @F1 race cancellation, shouldn't big media care more about on the deaths of at least 9 people, and thousands homeless or evacuated across multiple countries? https://t.co/ZOq2o9RdKF — Extinction Rebellion XR Global (@ExtinctionR) May 18, 2023

This is not the first time that the group have crossed paths with the sport, after members of the organisation entered Silverstone’s circuit in 2020 when the race was taking place without spectators due to the pandemic.

