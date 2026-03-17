Jubilant Lewis Hamilton pictured with Toto Wolff in epic Mercedes reunion

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff and Valtteri Bottas have been spotted together once more

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been pictured with some of his former Mercedes colleagues in a stunning reunion following the Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton managed to claim a grand prix podium for the first time in Ferrari red at the Chinese GP last weekend, backing up a strong showing at the season-opening Australian GP.

It's the first time since the Las Vegas GP in 2024 that Hamilton has managed to be on the podium after a grand prix, and that was during his highly-successful spell at Mercedes.

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With the Brackley-based outfit, Hamilton achieved six world championship titles in a 12-season period between 2013-2024.

Current team principal Toto Wolff was present for all of these titles won by Hamilton, and the pair have maintained a good relationship even though Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver.

And, following the race in Shanghai in which Mercedes achieved a one-two finish, Hamilton hitched a ride home with Wolff and current Mercedes driver George Russell.

On top of this, Hamilton's former team-mate at Mercedes Valtteri Bottas also joined the flight home alongside Wolff's wife and F1 Academy director Susie Wolff, and Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

Now driving with Cadillac, Bottas posted an image of them all together on social media, with the caption: "Thank you for the lift home Toto."

READ MORE: Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari

Mercedes legends assemble

Between them, Hamilton, Russell and Bottas have claimed 100 grand prix victories for Mercedes, with Nico Rosberg and now Kimi Antonelli the only other two drivers who have contributed to Mercedes' race victory tally since they became a works team in 2010.

19-year-old Antonelli will surely add a lot more to that tally in the coming years, after the young Italian claimed a first grand prix victory of his career in China, ahead of Russell and Hamilton.

Bottas, meanwhile, is now 36 years of age, and left a role as Mercedes' reserve driver at the end of last year in order to make his full-time return to the grid with Cadillac.

The early signs are that Bottas is going to face an immense struggle to add to his tally of 10 career race victories with Cadillac, as the new team lag at the back of the grid in the early stages of 2026.

Wolff, Russell and Antonelli, however, look set for a championship challenge this year, having claimed one-two finishes in both grands prix of the 2026 season so far.

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